How To Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 5 Duke: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After defeating UMBC on Wednesday night, Georgia Tech will face one of the best teams in the country and arguably the best team in the ACC. Future No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will come to McCamish Pavillion today and the Yellow Jackets will look to do what they did last year and pull an early season upset vs the Blue Devils.
Tech (5-6) downed UMBC, 91-82 Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid that included losses at No. 21 Oklahoma (76-61), at No. 20 North Carolina (68-65) and Northwestern in a neutral-site game (71-60). The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 at home this season, winning the last three.
The Blue Devils (8-2) have won their last five games, including their ACC opener at Louisville (76-65) and a home win over No. 2 Auburn (84-78). Duke is 2-0 in true road games this season, having defeated Louisville and No. 17 Arizona (69-55).
This is the first time Tech has faced both North Carolina and Duke in the month of December. It is the second straight year that the Yellow Jackets have opened their home ACC schedule against the Blue Devils. Tech won last year’s meeting, 72-68.
Duke is the highest-ranked team Tech has faced since the Yellow Jackets knocked off No. 3 North Carolina, 74-73, last Jan. 30. Tech is 0-3 vs. top-25 teams this season after winning three of four such games last season.
Duke leads the overall series 78-25, and is 66-21 against Tech since the Jackets joined the ACC.
Georgia Tech and Duke split their regular-season series in 2023-24, the Yellow Jackets winning 72-68 in Atlanta and the Blue Devils answering with an 84-79 decision in Durham. Tech’s four wins over Duke since 2000, not counting last season’s victory, were by Yellow Jacket teams that made the NCAA Tournament (2004, 2007, 2010 and 2021).
The Yellow Jackets are going to need their best players to step up tomorrow night if they hope to pull an upset.
Senior guard Lance Terry has reached double figures eight times in 11 games this season and 55 times in his career. He scored 15 vs. UMBC. Terry has started Tech’s last 6 games, averaging 36 minutes and 18 points (44.6% FG, 42.9% 3pt FG) with 23 total rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals.
Baye Ndongo has scored in double digits in eight of 11 games. He leads the Jackets and ranks No. 2 in the ACC in field goal percentage at 51.9%. Ndongo also ranks 8th in rebound average (7.7 rpg). He came up one rebound shy of a double-double (17 points, 9 rebounds) against UMBC.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 12 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Kevin Brown, Jim Boeheim)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 392 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
