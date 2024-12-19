Former Georgia Tech Edge Rusher Romello Height Lands At Texas Tech
As soon as former Georgia Tech edge rusher Romello Height entered the transfer portal earlier this week, he received a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land at Texas Tech. Today, it has been reported that Height is officially going to join the Red Raiders and transfer to play there.
The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets this season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps. The Red Raiders have been doing a lot of work in the transfer portal so far and currently have the No. 1 overall transfer class in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12,
Another reason that it is a big loss is that the Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen this season. Height is joining Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh in the transfer portal while Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech until they bring in some new additions via the portal as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
While the Yellow Jackets have had some key players enter the portal, they have brought in some talented ones as well, including landing a big-time wide receiver last night when FIU transfer Eric Rivers committed to Georgia Tech.
This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver currently in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Last night, North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski announced he was transferring to Georgia Tech, joining Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White, UAB DB Kelvin Hill, and South Carolina wide receiver Debron Gatling. Gatling and Rosinski redshirted this past season and have not played in college yet, but both White and Hill got plenty of playing time.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II (Arkansas) and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height (Texas Tech) and Uche Iloh
