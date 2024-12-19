Georgia Tech Lands UTSA Transfer Defensive Lineman Ronald Triplette From The Portal
Georgia Tech has been in need of adding some defensive linemen via the transfer portal and got their first commitment at that position this afternoon. UTSA edge Ronald Triplette announced on social media this afternoon that he is going to be transferring to Georgia Tech to play for the Yellow Jackets. Triplette is the 6th transfer to commit to the Yellow Jackets.
This is good get at a position of need for Georgia Tech. After transferring in from Kansas State, Triplette played three seasons for the Roadrunners from 2022-2024 and totaled 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his three seasons there. He could end up being an underrated addition to the portal class for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best defender on UTSA and he finished with an 87.4 grade there in 318 snaps, including an 85.1 pass rushing grade. In 2023, Triplette finished with 69.0 grade in 217 snaps and in 2022, he was given a 67.4 grade in 275 snaps.
The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh are also in the transfer portal. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Triplette as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
FIU transfer Eric Rivers committed to Georgia Tech last night, giving Brent Key's team a huge win in the portal.
This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver currently in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Last night, North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski announced he was transferring to Georgia Tech, joining Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White, UAB DB Kelvin Hill, and South Carolina wide receiver Debron Gatling. Gatling and Rosinski redshirted this past season and have not played in college yet, but both White and Hill got plenty of playing time.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II (Arkansas) and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height (Texas Tech) and Uche Iloh
