Former Georgia Tech Offensive Tackle Corey Robinson II Will Transfer To Arkansas
Former Georgia Tech offenisive tackle Corey Robinson II entered the transfer portal last week and he has now found his new home. It was announced this morning that Robinson is going to be transferring to Arkansas.
Robinson transferred to Georgia Tech in 2022 after redshirting his freshman season at Kansas and he started all 12 games at left tackle that season. In 2023, he appeared in 12 of Georgia Tech's 13 games. He started in Georgia Tech's last seven games this season, although he split time with Ethan Mackenny in the last four games. According toPFF(Pro Football Focus), Robinson has the highest pass-blocking grade in the country among offensive tackles (92.8) in 278 pass-blocking snaps. Robinson played a total of 539 snaps and finished as Georgia Tech's 12th-highest-graded offensive player on PFF, finishing with a 69.9 overall grade (92.8 pass blocking and 59.6 run blocking). Robinson has one more year of eligibility. Georgia Tech is bringing in one of the nation's top offensive line classes in the 2025 recruiting class.
While the Yellow Jackets have had some key players enter the portal, they have brought in some talented ones as well, including landing a big-time wide receiver last night when FIU transfer Eric Rivers committed to Georgia Tech.
This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver currently in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
Last night, North Carolina transfer offensive lineman Andrew Rosinski announced he was transferring to Georgia Tech, joining Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White, UAB DB Kelvin Hill, and South Carolina wide receiver Debron Gatling. Gatling and Rosinski redshirted this past season and have not played in college yet, but both White and Hill got plenty of playing time.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II (Arkansas) and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height and Uche Iloh
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From FIU Transfer Eric Rivers, One Of The Top Receivers in the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets Land North Carolina Transfer OL Andrew Rosinski From the Portal
Georgia Tech Football: Recruiting Expert Names the Yellow Jackets Most Valuable Recruit For the 2025 Class