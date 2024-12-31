How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After winning their final non-conference game of the season against Alabama A&M, Georgia Tech resumes conference play with a home game against Notre Dame tomorrow afternoon. Tech (6-7, 0-2 ACC) completed its non-conference schedule Saturday with a 92-49 rout of Alabama A&M, and looks for its first ACC win after falling at North Carolina (68-65) on Dec. 7 and taking an 82-56 home loss to No. 5 Duke on Dec. 21. The Yellow Jackets are 6-4 at home this season with wins over West Georgia, Texas Southern, Charleston Southern, Central Arkansas and UMBC.
Notre Dame (7-5, 1-0 ACC) defeated Syracuse (69-64) Dec. 7 at home in its only ACC game to date. The Fighting Irish won their first four games of the season, including an 84-63 victory at Georgetown lost their next five straight, then won their next three, including a 91-62 decision over LeMoyne on Dec.22 last time out. Coming into this game, Notre Dame is ranked 85th in the latest KenPom ranking and Georgia Tech is 110th.
Notre Dame has won 10 of the last 12 meetings and lead the all-time series, 18-13. Georgia Tech’s only wins came by an 82-80 score on Feb. 6, 2021, and a 70-68 decision on Feb. 8, 2023, both at McCamish Pavilion The Fighting Irish swept the regular-season series for the second time in three years in 2023-24, taking a 75-68 decision in overtime in Atlanta, and a 58-55 nail-biter in South Bend, and also defeated Tech, 84-80, in the ACC Tournament.
Georgia Tech finished off non-conference play in style, defeating Alabama A&M, 92-49 on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Senior Lance Terry led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 22 points, his fourth 20-point outburst of the season, in a dominant performance on the home floor as Tech held the Bulldogs to just 20.8 percent shooting from the field while tallying season-bests in steals (12) and assists (27). Senior Javian McCollum tied his season-high with 18 points, all in the first half and his most since the fourth game of the season. Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare delivered a career-high eight points and six rebounds, while freshman Jaeden Mustaf posted 13 points, seven boards, and six assists, and sophomore Naithan George dished a game-high nine assists.
At Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 1.5 point favorite against the Fighting Irish and the total is set at 144.5.
GEORGIA TECH (6-7, 0-2 ACC) vs. NOTRE DAME (7-5, 1-0 ACC)
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 2:30 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network (Announcers: Anish Shroff, Terrence Oglesby)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
