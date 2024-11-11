Georgia Tech Football: Latest Bowl Projections for the Yellow Jackets After Their Win Over Miami
When we discussed bowl projections previously, Georgia Tech was not yet eligible for postseason play. After upsetting No. 4 Miami and ending the Hurricanes' perfect season, the Yellow Jackets have now clinched a spot in a bowl game. This is going to be the second consecutive season that Georgia Tech is going to a bowl game, the first time that has happened since 2013-2014. After this weekend, bowl projections have added meaning to Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech has a chance to improve their bowl destination over the final two games of the season. There is a scenario where Georgia Tech finishes 8-4 and gets one of the better bowl bids in the ACC. They could split their last two games and finish 7-5, or they could lose to both NC State and Georgia and finish 6-6. The middle of the ACC is muddled up right now and that makes it hard to really nail down where Georgia Tech is going to play when bowl season arrives.
Let's take a look at the latest projections for the Yellow Jackets.
At ESPN, there are a pair of different projections. Analyst Kyle Bonagura has Georgia Tech going to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium and facing Wisconsin. The Badgers and the Yellow Jackets have never faced each other on the football field. Mark Schlabach has the Yellow Jackets playing in a different baseball stadium for their bowl game. Schlabach has Georgia Tech in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against Tulane. Tulane is a very good team that almost pulled upsets over Kansas State and Oklahoma and is now ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 37-13 and has won three in a row against the Green Wave. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2015 in Atlanta, a game Georgia Tech won 65-10.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford has the Yellow Jackets projected to play in the Military Bowl vs Navy, who moved to 7-2 this past weekend and have a huge matchup vs Tulane this weekend. This would be the 26th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia Tech leading the series 16-9. They have not faced each other since 2001.
Over at the Action Network, College Football insider Brett McMurphy has Georgia Tech going to the El Paso to play in the Sun Bowl vs USC. Yellow Jackets fans will remember facing the Trojans in the Sun Bowl back in 2012, a game Georgia Tech won 21-7. It would be the 5th all-time meeting between the two teams.
The bowl projections are all over the place for Georgia Tech and the final two games are going to decide a lot for this program and their postseason destination.
