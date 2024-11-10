Georgia Tech Football: 2027 SS Kaleb Duhart Thrilled About Saturdays Historic Game Day Visit
Sheer execution in all phases for the Georgia Tech team on Saturday, from the game plan, hosting a spectacle for the college football sphere and recruits in attendance. The upset over Miami is just a shallow glimpse into what the future holds for the Yellow Jackets
Sophomore Kaleb Duhart from Washington County High School was no different and he was back in the flats for his second game-day visit yesterday. Duhart's first game day experience occurred in October when Duke came to town; however Saturday's vibe was just different, and the talented defensive back was ecstatic to be a part of the infectious energy at Bobby Dodd.
"It feels amazing to see this win! It was a great environment and had high hospitality from the fans from the start of the game to the end of the game and I knew that momentum would lead GA Tech to the big upset win, Great work by all the players and I’m glad they came out on top!," he said
Along with feeling the love from the fans, Kaleb also expounded on his relationship with defensive back coach, Corey Peoples and Assistant Director of Player Personnel Cody Collins, and yes he stormed the field too.
"I had good vibes with Coach Cory Peoples and also Coach Cody Collins and I talked a lot with them about how great the GA Tech program is and they were very excited to have me back there. And yes I stormed the field I was very excited about the win!," said Duhart.
Currently, you cannot find Duhart on any major recruiting profile, but that will change sooner than later, the 5-foot-10 sophomore is a Swiss army knife, playing the star role for Washington County. His discipline to commit to his technique and his ball skills slates him as a prospect with a high upside.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Win Over Miami
Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Saturday's Win Over Miami
Georgia Tech Football: Recruits Are Buzzing Over Yellow Jackets Upset Win over No. 4 Miami