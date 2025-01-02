How To Watch No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After defeating Pittsburgh earlier this week, the Yellow Jackets continue their homestand by welcoming Syracuse to Atlanta. Georgia Tech is 14-0 and 2-0 in the ACC so far this season and they are heavily favored to remain undefeated when they face the Orange today.
Against the Panthers, a pair of Jackets logged 20-point outings, led by Kara Dunn and Dani Carnegie with 28 and 24 points, respectively. Dunn led Tech on the glass with seven rebounds, while Tonie Morgan dished out a team-high eight assists in the win.
Syracuse comes into Thursday’s meeting on a two-game win streak, pocketing victories over Binghamton and Dartmouth. The Orange have played just one ACC game, falling to Notre Dame, 93-62. Georgia Woolley leads the team offensively, averaging 14.6 points per game, while Kyra Wood leads Syracuse with 6.6 rebounds per game. The Orange are 1-1 in true road games this season.
Georgia Tech and Syracuse meet on the hardwood for the 13th time in program history on Thursday. The series is tied at 6-6 after Syracuse collected a 62-59 victory at home last season to even the series. Tech has taken five of the last six meetings against the Orange, including the last four meetings in Atlanta. When competing at home, Tech leads the series, 4-1.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 16.5 point favorite today vs Syracuse and the total is set at 145.5.
How To Watch
- Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 | 7 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Related Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land One of The Top Punters In The Country From The Transfer Portal
2025 Under Armour All-American Game: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch
Georgia Tech Edge/Linebacker Jacob Cruz Enters the Transfer Portal