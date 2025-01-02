2025 Under Armour All-American Game: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch
Today is one of the standout events when it comes to high school football recruiting. The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game is this afternoon and for Georgia Tech fans, it will be another opportunity to see four-star defensive back signee Tae Harris. Harris became one of the highest rated players to ever sign with Georgia Tech during the early signing period and he is going to be competing in Orlando today against other 2025 and 2026 recruits.
Here is how you can watch Harris compete today.
How to Watch
The 2025 Under-Armour All-America Game will air live on ESPN2 at 4p.m. ET.
After day two of practices, 247Sports analysts Hudson Standish and director of scouting Andrew Ivins listed Harris as one of the players who was making noise on day two:
"Miami Northwestern 2026 cornerback J'Vari Flowers and Georgia Tech safety signee Tae Harris were a pair of defensive backs for Team Icon who routinely impressed throughout day 2 of action. Both defensive backs are smaller in stature but own the physical tools and demeanor to play well above their weight."
You can read the full report here.
During his National Signing Day press conference last month, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key detailed the process of landing Harris and what went into that recruitment:
"Stick to the process, believe in the process. Just because someone commits somewhere, it's easy for somebody to say, "Oh, well, let him go." We ain't having that here. That's not the type of staff that we have. It's not the type of program that I want to have. If you believe in something as strongly as we believe in Georgia Tech and the future of the Georgia Tech football program, you're going to continue to recruit the right players for your school, for your program. He's a guy that's local , that we recruit extremely hard, decided along the way, which a lot of them do, that he comes and goes, but those relationships are big. You know, being able to keep people home is big, and showing them a path to success and a path to development is big. And he's a guy that, and that kid's an unbelievable kid now. You talk about a kid that is hungry, that, I mean, the day he commits, he's on the phone texting and calling all the other guys in the position room here on the roster saying, "I can't wait to be with you guys" and those guys immediately come back to me and they're like coach, that guy's definitely one of us now, I mean just the way he everything about him they're like some of us some of them didn't even like meet one of his visits here and they just said that guy's one of us so you know he's, he's an alpha an alpha and really expected to get things out of him."
Harris is one of the highest-rated players to ever sign with the Yellow Jackets and is one of the best defensive prospects in the entire country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Harris is the No. 48 player in the country, the No. 3 safety in the country, and the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia. Harris played his high school football at Cedartown High School in Georgia. The 5'10 200 LBS DB has a chance to be an impact player right away for the Yellow Jackets on defense
Related Links:
Georgia Tech Edge/Linebacker Jacob Cruz Enters the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech Signee Tae Harris Named A Standout Performer At The 2025 Under Armour All-American Game Practices
Georgia Tech Football: 2026 Four-Star Yellow Jackets WR Target Sets Commitment Date