Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Land One of The Top Punters In The Country From The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech has been active in the transfer portal during this cycle and today, they have landed one of the top punters in the country. It was reported today that former UNLV punter Marshall Nichols is going to transfer to the Yellow Jackets. Nichols has been the starting punter for the Rebels for the past three seasons and in 2023, he ranked 6th nationally, averaging 47.1 yards per punt. In 2022, Nichols averaged 42.4 yards per punt and this past season, he averaged 44.3 yards per punt. The Yellow Jackets are losing punter David Shanahan due to him being out of eligibility and Nichols is a fantastic replacement. He is an Atlanta native who played at Holy Innocents Episcopal and started his career at Mississippi State before he transferred to UNLV.
Here is more info on Nichols courtesy of unlvrebels.com:
2024:
- Honorable Mention All-Mountain West
- His 79-yard punt vs. UNR was the second-longest in school history
- Booted a 64-yard punt in win in a rainstorm at San Jose State
- Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List
- Named to Ray Guy Award Ray’s 8 (Sept. 16)
- Averaged over 50 yards per attempt at SJSU and vs. Boise State during regular season
- Booted a 63-yarder vs. Boise State on Oct. 25
- Punted in the rain seven times at Hawaii
2023: "Earned Honorable Mention All-MW after one of the best punting seasons in UNLV history ... Also named Second Team All-MW by Mountain West Wire and Third Team all-conference by Phil Steele ... His average of 47.1 yards per attempt not only ranked sixth in the nation but was also the second-highest mark in Rebel history, sitting only slightly behind 1984 All-American Randall Cunningham’s 47.5 rate ... His kicks resulted in 23 fair catches with 18 ending inside opponent 20-yard lines ... An eye-popping 22 of his attempts went at least 50 yards, including a career-long of 60 at Michigan ... Averaged at least 42 yards per attempt in 13 of 14 games ... Finished above 50 yards three times (53.0 vs. CSU, 53.3 vs. Boise State and 52.7 vs. Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which was a school bowl record) ... His most impressive outing came in the win at Air Force when he dropped three punts inside the 20, including a pair near the goal line, and also completed a pass on fourth down to complete a fake punt and set his team up for a field goal."
2022: "Earned his first letter as a Rebel by handling all 59 of UNLV’s punts for 2,450 yards … Ranked 45th in the nation with an average of 42.44 yards … Had eight punts go at least 50 yards, including a season-long 56-yarder at Cal … Forced 19 fair catches on the year … Punted a season-high seven times in four different games … Averaged at least 40 yards in 11 of 12 games … Best game came in the season-ending victory over UNR when he booted it seven times for an average of 47.0 yards."
Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)
- OL Jakolby Jones (JUCO)
- TE Harry Lodge (Wake Forest)
- LB Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech)
- DT Matthew Alexander (UCF)
- LB Melvin Jordan (Oregon State)
- P Marshall Nichols (UNLV)