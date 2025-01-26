How To Watch No. 18 Georgia Tech vs No. 14 Duke: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's Huge ACC Showdown
One of the biggest games of the season in the ACC is going down today in Atlanta. No. 18 Georgia Tech is hosting No. 14 Duke and the implications for this game are huge. Both teams are fighting for positioning at the top of the ACC and a win today would go a long way in trying to secure one of the top spots. After a three-game losing streak following their 15-0 start, Georgia Tech has bounced back and won their last two games.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a road win at Virginia on Thursday, downing the Cavaliers, 75-62. Four Jackets finished in double-figures with a pair logging double-doubles. Freshman Dani Carnegie returned to action and scored a career-high 29 points. Meanwhile, Kayla Blackshear and Tonie Morgan posted double-doubles.
Duke comes into Sunday’s matinee on a four-game win streak, most recently upending SMU on the road, 81-46. Not only will Sunday be a top-25 showdown, it will also feature two of the best freshmen in the league as Toby Fournier carries Duke’s offense, averaging 13.0 points per game. Fournier is one of three averaging double-figures as she is joined by Ashlon Jackson and Reigan Richardson.
Sunday will mark the 77th meeting in program history between the two programs. Duke leads the series, 65-11, and has won the last three meetings. Georgia Tech seeks its first win over the Blue Devils since 2022 and first home win since 2019.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
No. 18 GEORGIA TECH (17-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. No. 14 DUKE (16-4, 7-1 ACC)
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Nick Klos)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
