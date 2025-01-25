Georgia Tech Football: CBS Sports Picks the Yellow Jackets Biggest Game For the 2025 Season
The 2024 college football season has not even been over a week yet, but everyone's attention is now on 2025. Georgia Tech has been getting a lot of love in the way-too-early top 25 lists for next season, including from CBS Sports analyst Dennis Dodd, who ranks the Yellow Jackets at No. 21 in his list for next season. When naming the biggest game for each team in the top 25, CBS Sports analyst Will Backus did not pick Georgia, but another long-time rival of Georgia Tech:
Game: vs. Clemson
"Georgia Tech has had moments of greatness under coach Brent Key, but the Yellow Jackets have yet to consistently string big wins together. That's limited their upside as an ACC competitor. Getting a chance to beat Clemson is huge for a program that's looking to make it back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time in over a decade."
Picking Clemson is completely fair. When looking at Dodd's early top 25, Clemson is the only ACC opponent on Georgia Tech's schedule in there. For the first time in a long time, it feels like Georgia Tech got a favorable draw when it came to ACC schedules. That does not mean that it will be a cake walk for Georgia Tech and they will have to earn it on the field, but with the amount of returning players they have, a solid transfer portal class, and one of the program's best recruiting classes, things are setting up for a potential Georgia Tech break through in 2025.
It was announced yesterday by the ACC that the Yellow Jackets first conference game would be against the Tigers on Sept. 13th.
After playing every season from 1983 until 2023, Georgia Tech and Clemson did not play each other last season. The Tigers are going to make their first visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2020 (the two teams played in Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2022) and it could end up being one of the most important games in the ACC in 2025. Clemson won the league in 2024, made the college football playoff, and lost to Texas, but a lot of the key players from this past year's team will be back. Clemson is going to be the unquestioned favorite in the ACC heading into next season, but Georgia Tech will be a tough test for the Tigers and it could even be a preview of the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Clemson since 2014.
The rest of the ACC schedule will be revealed Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. on the ACC network
For Georgia Tech, they know the dates of their four non-conference games, but not any other ACC games besides Clemson. In the non-con, the Yellow Jackets go to Colorado on Aug. 30th, host Gardner Webb on Sept. 6th, host Temple on Sept. 20th, and face rival Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Nov. 29th. Georgia Tech's ACC road games include trips to Boston College, Duke, Wake Forest, and NC State and the conference home games include Clemson, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Pitt.
