How To Watch No. 20 Georgia Tech vs No. 13 NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's ACC Showdown
There are not many games left in the regular season for NCAA Women's Basketball and one of Georgia Tech's biggest games of the year is happening tonight in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are hosting No. 13 NC State tonight and this is a chance for Georgia Tech to get a big resume booster when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 73-62 victory over Wake Forest for their 21st win of the season. Kara Dunn led the offensive front once again, chipping in 22 points for her eighth game this season with 20 or more points. Tech recorded 15 steals in the win, matching its season-high, while setting a season-best in ACC play. Dunn tallied five steals, while Inés Noguero added four.
Currently sitting at No. 2 in the ACC standings, NC State comes into the midweek tilt off only its second conference loss of the season, falling by one, 66-65 at rival North Carolina. Aziaha James paces the Wolfpack, dropping in 17.8 points per game on average, while Saniya Rivers contributes 12.0 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech and NC State are meeting on the hardwood for the 78th time in program history with the Wolfpack leading the series, 52-25. However, the opponents have split the last two meetings. NC State squeaked out an 86-85 win in overtime last season in Reynolds Coliseum and the Jackets took the last meeting in McCamish in 2023.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
No. 20 GEORGIA TECH (21-5, 9-5 ACC) vs. No. 13 NC STATE (20-5, 12-2 ACC)
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 | 7 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
