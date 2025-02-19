2025 NFL Draft Profile- Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers
Georgia Tech is going to have two players participate in the 2025 NFL Combine next week and one of those players is massive defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. Biggers played a lot of football over the past few years for the Yellow Jackets and has seen his draft stock rise each year. After playing in the Shrine Bowl last month, Biggers will look to continue to try and elevate his draft stock.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key cog in the middle of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg). Last month, he joined OL Jordan Williams in representing Georgia Tech in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
After playing only 51 snaps in 2021, Biggers saw his snap count increase to 278 according to Pro Football Focus and he finished the season with a 54.5 grade from PFF and 32 tackles. He also had a 71.0 tackling grade in 2022. He improved his PFF grade to 61.8 overall in 618 snaps during the 2023 season, which was also his best season statistically. Biggers finished with 39 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack. Biggers was part of a noticeable improvement on Georgia Tech's defense this past year, especially when it comes to run defense. Georgia Tech improved a lot from 2023 to 2024 in run defense and Biggers played a big role.
So where could Biggers get drafted? If he performs well at the combine in drills and other measurements, he could rise. Most mock drafts have Biggers as a late round pick right now, but there is a lot of value in having a defensive tackle of his size who moves well. Don't be shocked if Biggers is drafted higher than you think.
