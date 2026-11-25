The Yellow Jackets have fell to the Bulldogs for now the second game in a row. After falling to their rival last Friday night, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t stop a hot Samford team who extended its win streak to three games after defeating Georgia Tech 78-68. Let’s take a look at some takeaways from the game.

1. The Yellow Jackets Did Not Move the Basketball Enough

The Yellow Jackets relied too much on one-on-one scoring and took a lot of forced, contested shots on the offensive end. For most of the game, the Yellow Jackets got good actions but still forced the ball even when it wasn't there. They had only 10 assists on the night, with most coming from Colby Garland, who had six himself. A few nights ago, we saw them move the ball at a high level and find the open man. However, Tuesday night was a different story with less movement and individual scoring. The Yellow Jackets certainly paid a price and could never get it going. They have fallen to 5-2 on the season.

2. Samford Cooper Noard Gives the Yellow Jackets Fits

Noard would not be stopped on Tuesday night. He had it going early in the game and finished with 16 first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. He led the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including six three-pointers. Noard didn’t just do it shooting but also defended well and grabbed seven rebounds and two assists. Probably the worst part of his night was drawing a flagrant two foul on Courtland Muldrew, outside of that he was dynamite.

3. Georgia Tech poor shooting night

The Yellow Jackets struggled to shoot, especially from long range, going 7-for-21. At the free-throw line, where they are usually good, they even struggled with 7-of-12 shooting from the line. In a night wehere they couldn’t buy bucket, they will have a lot to figure out. Despite owning the paint and second-chance points, the Yellow Jackets could never enforce their will, or take advantage of opportunities. It was probably one of their worst shooting performances of the season.

4. Colby Garland Was One of the Lone Bright Spots

Probably the only bright spot was Colby Garland, who led the way with 18 points for the Yellow Jackets. He was active in the first half with 14 points on 6-11 shooting. He followed it up with a solid second half. Garland was the main source of offense, creating for others and himself. He finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Garland did go down with an injury late in the game, but by then the game was out of reach.

5. Samford Outshoots Georgia Tech From Long Range

The Bulldogs made twice as many three-pointers as the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets mustered only seven three-pointers, with five coming in the second half. The Bulldogs, however, made eight three-pointers in the first half of the game and finished 17-39 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were able to create a lot of open shots off screens and did a good job of moving without the basketball. Noard was the main scorer from beyond the arc, but Cade Norris shipped in four threes on 80% shooting from long range. Samford had three players who made at least made multiple threes.