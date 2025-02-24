2026 Georgia Tech Target Josiah Dozier Locks In Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets on March 8th
2026 Prospect Josiah Dozier is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on March 8th and will see the Yellow Jackets for the second time in two months. Dozier also has visits set up to Vanderbilt, Memphis, USF, and Ole Miss through April.
The Yellow Jackets will look to continue to make a strong impression on Dozier. He’s always had a strong inclination for the Yellow Jackets and it has been a program he has held in strong regard for quite some time. He picked up an offer after he visited on Junior Day leaving with an offer on February 1st.
According to 247Sports, Dozier is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 25 player in Alabama, and the No. 116 WR. I wouldn’t get too caught up in the rankings, however. They don’t tell the full story of how good he is.
I had the chance to see Josiah as a sophomore at a Georgia Tech 7 on 7 tournament and he was good then but he is at another level right now. Dozier is explosive in the open field and is a big play waiting to happen. Dozier is very physical and welcomes contact when he catches the ball. He also has an elite catch radius that allows him to come down with contested catches making the 50/50 ball more like an 80/20 ball. He reminds me of AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles with his strong hands and physicality in the open field.
He led Moody to the state championship this past season, losing a close game to Montgomery Catholic 17-14. This past season he went off for 45 catches for 1,081 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had four games where he finished with over 100 yards. Dozier had a touchdown in all but three games this season. He also had five games with multiple touchdowns this season for the Blue Devils. He had one of his best games of the season against Arab where he finished with six catches for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Dozier was the go-to guy for Moody this season and a big catalyst for their dominant run in the postseason.
Off the field, he is a fun-loving kid who enjoys spending time with his family and always perfecting his craft. Dozier loves to help others and is always looking to make a difference. Georgia Tech would be getting a valuable contributor to their team in the future and someone who could be a major difference maker. The Yellow Jackets are one of the leaders in his recruitment and will get the first opportunity to leave a lasting impact on Dozier before he visits other programs, making March 8th an important day.
