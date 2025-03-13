Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 78-70 Loss to Duke Basketball in The ACC Tournament
Georgia Tech’s ACC Tournament came to a close after losing to the No. 1 team in the country. The Yellow Jackets looked like they had the makings of an upset in the first half after jumping out to a double-digit lead, but couldn’t quite sustain the same momentum coming out in the second half where Duke used a run to take full control of the game. Georgia Tech finished 17-16 and 10-11 in ACC play. Here are some takeaways from today's game.
1. Duke 12-0 run to start the second half- The Blue Devils were on fire and closed the double-digit deficit before the half to a 31-26 lead. Duke came out on fire out of the half and opened on a 12-0 run, taking full control of the game and never letting the Yellow Jackets get the lead back. Duke was able to force turnovers, get out in transition, and finish easy transition buckets as they caught fire. Duke did a lot of damage in this game because of their bench that helped spark the run. Players like Sion James, who finished with seven points, and Isaiah Evan,s who finished with 14 points, were pivotal in helping Duke shake off a tough outing from the field.
2.Baye Ndongo showing he can play with the best of the best- The third-team All-ACC selection had a great performance on Thursday afternoon in the Yellow Jackets final game. Yes, there were moments he gave up dunks and baskets but he showed he is not afraid to go against anyone, including the No. 1 player in the country, Cooper Flagg. He had a memorable block that was being shown all over the country when he met Cooper Flagg at the rim, sending back his dunk attempt. He also had a number of plays where he was able to outshine a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Khaman Maluach. Ndongo finished with 15 points on 6-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Ndongo has proved he can bang with some of the top frontcourt players in the ACC and will have a lot of buzz around him moving forward after another good season.
3 Duncan Powell finished with a solid ACC Tournament- Powell was the leading scorer in both games for the Yellow Jackets in the ACC tournament. In a win against Virginia, he finished with 21 points. Today against Duke, he was consistent especially from beyond the arc hitting six three-pointers. His play early in the game allowed the Yellow Jackets to build a double-digit lead against the No. 1 team in the country. Powell was a great addition to the team this offseason, and when he was on more often than not, the Yellow Jackets came away victorious. We will have to see what is next on the cards for Powell moving forward as he just finished his junior season.
4.Kon Knueppel took over in the second half- Knueppel had just six points in the first half as he was trying to establish a rhythm. He finished with 22 points and did damage from the free throw line nailing 12-13 free throws and also finishing 4-8 from the field in the second half. He was instrumental in helping Duke win the game, especially with his ability to run the pick and roll with Maluach, whom Georgia Tech had no answers for. He also became the 4th Duke player in the last 15 seasons with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in an ACC tournament game. He moves with great pace and has an uncanny ability to get to the rim and always make the right play without turning over the basketball. Without his effort in the second half, Duke wouldn't have won this game. Knueppel proved why he is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
5. College basketball world holds its breath after Cooper Flagg ankle injury- The entire basketball world was in awe after Flagg went down trying to secure a rebound and landed awkwardly on his ankle. Flagg tried to walk it off to the bench but couldn’t put a lot of pressure on it. He was helped back to the locker room by his teammates and was rolled out in a wheelchair for further examination. It seemed like the injury was pretty serious until another shot of him came out with him walking back to the bench not in a boot or any extra protection on his ankle. The ACC Player of the Year looks to be okay. The most recent update came from his head coach Jon Scheyer who said the X-rays came back negative for Flagg and they will continue to evaluate him as he recovers.
6. Georgia Tech is not far from being a more competitive team in the ACC- Yes, the Yellow Jackets lost to the No.1 team in the country, but the Yellow Jackets had the Blue Devils on the ropes with the best player in the country in the game. The Yellow Jackets forced him to 1-7 shooting in the game. The Yellow Jackets also tied the Blue Devils' biggest deficit with a 14-point lead in the first half. The Yellow Jackets beat No. 10 Clemson and No. 13 Louisville this year, some of the best teams in the ACC. They have some building blocks moving forward in Ndongo, Nait George, Ibrahim Souare, Jaeden Mustaf, Darrion Sutton, and others. They also showed great contributions to the team this year, and if coach Stoudamire can survive the transfer portal he has guys that have experience that can make a difference next year. Georgia Tech showed improvement this year despite all of the injuries they endured and improved their win total by three games and finished with three more wins in the ACC in 2024.
