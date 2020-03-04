WATCH: James Banks Discusses Thoughts on Dropping Appeal of Postseason Ban

Amidst the news that Georgia Tech has withdrawn its appeal of the postseason ban placed by the NCAA, senior James Banks is disappointed, but is understanding.

"We have to eat it on this one," the Center said Tuesday. "The guys are doing it for the sake of the program and recruitment and all those things. For Georgia Tech and for this great program and coach (Josh) Pastner and my teammates, this is the best decision."

The dropping of the appeal means the Yellow Jackets are ineligible for the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament and other postseason tournaments. However, Tech will be able to enter the 2020-21 season with no postseason penalties.

Georgia Tech's final home game - and Senior night - will be tonight against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The 2019-20 season will wrap up for the Jackets this Friday night when they take on the Clemson Tigers.

"I'm going to go out there and I'm going to go hard," Banks said regarding the last two regular season games. "Come against Pitt, I don't think any guy is going to play differently. I don't think guys are going to play selfishly. I don't think guys are going to play for themselves. I think we're going to finish out the season the right way and end it on a winning streak for Georgia Tech."

Related links:

WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Georgia Tech Drops NCAA Appeal, Will Miss CBB Postseason

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_