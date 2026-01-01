Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 85-79 Loss To No.6 Duke

Georgia Tech gave No.6 Duke a scare on the road and nearly pulled off an upset. The Yellow Jackets played an elite brand of basketball in the first half, but couldn’t sustain it in the second half after a defensive adjustment. There are a lot of positives that the Yellow Jackets can take away and help propel them moving forward. Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways from the game.

1. Kowacie Reeves puts together another stellar performance and hits a milestone

1000 Career Points for Kowacie Reeves Jr. as he ties his career high with 23 points!!!



📺ACCN pic.twitter.com/uAxoWMVR8m — Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) December 31, 2025

It has been so fun to see Kowacie Reeves healthy and whole this season for the Yellow Jackets. He has been playing at an unreal level and hit a 1,000 career points against the Duke Blue Devils after he dropped 23 points on 9-16 shooting. He was 5-8 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc in the first half of the game, finishing with 12 points. Reeves is a tough shot maker and a guy who can get you a bucket when you need it in games. This is a tough statement to say, but the offense should run through Reeves moving forward. Georgia Tech went multiple possessions without scoring a basketball and put the ball in the hoop, trying to field the big men. While it is the Yellow Jackets strength, when Reeves has the hot hand and is making shots like he was, you have to give him the ball and let him operate.

2. Georgia Tech gets dominated on the offensive glass.

The Yellow Jackets lost the offensive rebounds advantage 21-5 on Wednesday evening. Cameron Boozer was one of the main catalysts of that with his nine offensive rebounds. Georgia Tech did a good job of playing defense, but couldn’t get those critical rebounds when they needed them. When the Blue Devils went big in their lineup, it was surprising not to see Mouhamed Sylla in the game more. He gave the Yellow Jackets a rebounding presence and a shot-blocking presence. Sylla played only 13 minutes in the loss against Duke. Not sure if he is dealing with an injury, which is why his minutes were limited, but he is a guy who has to play more. He is forceful and strong and can punish the paint with his presence. When teams are clamping down on the perimeter, Georgia Tech needs a forceful presence to make defenses pay.

3. Duke zone changes the game

Georgia Tech shot the ball at a blazing 68% in the first half of the game. The Yellow Jackets also made five three-pointers in the first half, nearly hitting their average of six per game. With a 54-52 lead, the game changed for the Yellow Jackets. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer reverted to a zone, which stifled the Yellow Jackets hot offense and made them think more and pass the ball around instead of getting consistent shots at the rim. It made a difference as the Yellow Jackets only hit 10 field goals and went through two scoring droughts in the second half. The Yellow Jackets shot 38.5% from the field in the second half. The only player to hit double figures in the second half was Reeves. It is a learning lesson for Georgia Tech on how best to penetrate a zone and get good shots. Without that change, it didn’t look like the Yellow Jackets were going to be stopped.

4. Turnovers are still an issue

Georgia Tech turned over the ball 17 times, which resulted in 17 points for Duke. Georgia Tech shot unconscious in the first half, but what allowed the Blue Devils to stay in the game was their ability to force steals and turnovers. The Yellow Jackets struggled with not turning over the ball. Lamar Washington had a team-high five turnovers. Baye Ndongo had four turnovers. When you are playing an elite team, you have to take care of the basketball and not give up freebies. It hurt the Yellow Jackets in their upset bid, with those turnovers turning into fast-break points. If Georgia Tech wants to contend in the ACC and make some noise, they have to shore up this issue.

5. Georgia Tech is not far off from defeating the elite

It is a tough loss, but the performance Georgia Tech had on the road against a top 10 team is nothing to take lightly. It was a good sign for where the program is headed and its ability to compete. The Yellow Jackets gave the Blue Devils all they could handle and nearly pulled out the victory. With their ability to score the ball efficiently and a steady bench that can come in and deliver buckets, it makes Georgia Tech dangerous and a team not to sleep on in the ACC.



