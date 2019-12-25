Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Rainbow Warriors | Game 12

Merry Christmas and welcome back to the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1 ACC) are concluding their run in the 2019 Diamond Head Classic.

Heading into their final game in Hawai'i, the Yellow Jackets are 1-1 so far in the 2019 DHC. They kicked the event off with a victory against the Boise State Broncos (7-5, 1-1 MW) to snap a 3 game losing streak, but fell to the Houston Cougars (9-3, 0-0 AAC) the very next day. It sets them up with a Third Place Game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 BW). Unlike their previous two contests which were neutral court affairs, today's game is a true road game as Hawai'i is the host institution for the event.

Tipoff is set for 6:30pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN2.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Rainbow Warriors

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

G Drew Buggs

G Eddie Stansberry

G/F Samuta Avea

F Zigmars Raimo

C Dawson Carper

FIRST HALF: