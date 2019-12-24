JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Tale of The Tape: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 BW)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 25th at 6:30pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Hawai'i 68 (51% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Tied at 2-2

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 85-82 on January 6th, 1973 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

Get To Know The Diamond Head Classic

Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Grimes & Houston D Take Down Yellow Jackets

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

156th

120th

RPI

149th

113th

SOS

80th

92nd

KenPom

106th

159th

Sagarin

125th

146th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

Points

Michael Devoe (17.8)

Eddie Stansberry (17.4)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.3)

Zigmars Raimo (7.7)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (3.5)

Drew Buggs (5.9)

Steals 

Khalid Moore (1.7)

Zigmars Raimo (1.9)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.2)

Dawson Carper (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

Points Per Game

65.6

71.3

Field Goal %

42.9%

44.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.5/57.2

25.4/57.5

Three Point %

27.2%

35.4%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5/18.4

8.25/23.3

Free Throws %

61.1%

70.3%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

Rebounds Per Game

37.1

33.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

9.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.9

24.3

Rebound Margin

-0.9

+0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

Opp. Points Per Game

67.8

68.8

Opp. FG%

38.7%

42.4%

Opp. 3PT%

31.6%

32.8%

Steals Per Game

7.0

5.7

Blocks Per Game

6.0

2.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Hawai'i

Assists Per Game

12.2

15.3

Turnovers Per Game

17.5

14.5

Turnover Margin

-2.2

-1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.1

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Rainbow Warriors | Game 12

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 12 vs. Hawai'i.

Grimes & Houston D Take Down Yellow Jackets

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever loss to Houston.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Cougars | Game 11

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 11 vs. Houston.

Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars

Matthew McGavic

Tech is undefeated all-time against Houston.

Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Matthew McGavic

The win brings them back to .500 on the season.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets vs. Broncos | Game 10

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 10 vs. Boise State.

Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever meeting with the Broncos.

The Benefits Of Early Enrollees

Matthew McGavic

The Institute will welcome 9 early enrollees from the 2020 class.

Get To Know The 2019 Diamond Head Classic

Matthew McGavic

Tech enters the tournament on a 3 game losing streak.

How Geoff Collins Landed Jeff Sims

Matthew McGavic

Sims was the highest rated recruit to sign with Tech yesterday.