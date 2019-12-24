Tale of The Tape: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 BW)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, December 25th at 6:30pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 69, Hawai'i 68 (51% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Tied at 2-2

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 85-82 on January 6th, 1973 (home)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 156th 120th RPI 149th 113th SOS 80th 92nd KenPom 106th 159th Sagarin 125th 146th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i Points Michael Devoe (17.8) Eddie Stansberry (17.4) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.3) Zigmars Raimo (7.7) Assists Jose Alvarado (3.5) Drew Buggs (5.9) Steals Khalid Moore (1.7) Zigmars Raimo (1.9) Blocks James Banks III (3.2) Dawson Carper (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i Points Per Game 65.6 71.3 Field Goal % 42.9% 44.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.5/57.2 25.4/57.5 Three Point % 27.2% 35.4% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5/18.4 8.25/23.3 Free Throws % 61.1% 70.3%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i Rebounds Per Game 37.1 33.8 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.2 9.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.9 24.3 Rebound Margin -0.9 +0.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i Opp. Points Per Game 67.8 68.8 Opp. FG% 38.7% 42.4% Opp. 3PT% 31.6% 32.8% Steals Per Game 7.0 5.7 Blocks Per Game 6.0 2.7

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Hawai'i Assists Per Game 12.2 15.3 Turnovers Per Game 17.5 14.5 Turnover Margin -2.2 -1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.1

