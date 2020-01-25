All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 20

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC) are set for a rematch with the NC State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC). Tech is on a three game losing streak in which they have lost by a combined 13 points, but recent history favors the Jackets. They have won 5 of their last 6 matchups with NC State, including an 82-81 overtime thriller in Raleigh, NC to begin this season.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 4:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (link here)

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Wolfpack and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Lessons Learned From The Loss At Louisville

Georgia Tech to Host Annual Letterwinners Weekend

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

Tonight's game also marks Letterwinner's Weekend, as the Yellow Jackets are hosting more than 50 former players and coaches. The annual Letterwinner's Game will be following the conclusion of the game against NC State.

As part of the festivities Georgia Tech will also be honoring Roger Kaiser, who was the Jackets' first ever All-American, taking home the honors all the way back in 1960.

Tonight is also the annual White Out game, so dress accordingly.

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- NC State Wolfpack

G Markell Johnson

G Devon Daniels

G C.J. Bryce

F Jericole Hellems

F D.J. Funderburk

Personell Update: NC State's Manny Bates (concussion) and Pat Andree (foot) are questionable for today's game.

FIRST HALF:

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Wolfpack's Brett Friedlander

Prior to today's game with NC State, we sat down with Brett Friedlander to gain a little insight about the Wolfpack rematch.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Football To Host Junior Day Today

The Institute will host many of the state and nation's top underclassmen today on The Flats.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 matchups against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

The senior center is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against the NC State Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 outings against NC State, and are looking to continue their good fortunes against the Wolfpack tomorrow.

Matthew McGavic

Watch: GT Baseball 2020 Preseason Media Day

Georgia Tech Baseball will open up the 2020 season as the 19th ranked team in the country.

Matthew McGavic

Football Spring Game Set for Friday, April 10

Yellow Jackets’ will wrap up spring ball under the lights in Midtown Atlanta

Georgia Tech PR

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Cardinals | Game 19

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 19 vs. Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

What To Watch For Vs. NC State

Saturday's matchup with the Wolfpack is the first in-season rematch for the Jackets, and it could look very differently from their last outing.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech to Host Annual Letterwinners Weekend

More than 50 former players and staff expected to attend Saturday when Jackets host NC State

Georgia Tech PR