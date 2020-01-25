Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 20

Good afternoon from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC) are set for a rematch with the NC State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC). Tech is on a three game losing streak in which they have lost by a combined 13 points, but recent history favors the Jackets. They have won 5 of their last 6 matchups with NC State, including an 82-81 overtime thriller in Raleigh, NC to begin this season.

Tipoff is set for 4:00pm, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (link here)

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Tonight's game also marks Letterwinner's Weekend, as the Yellow Jackets are hosting more than 50 former players and coaches. The annual Letterwinner's Game will be following the conclusion of the game against NC State.

As part of the festivities Georgia Tech will also be honoring Roger Kaiser, who was the Jackets' first ever All-American, taking home the honors all the way back in 1960.

Tonight is also the annual White Out game, so dress accordingly.

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- NC State Wolfpack

G Markell Johnson

G Devon Daniels

G C.J. Bryce

F Jericole Hellems

F D.J. Funderburk

Personell Update: NC State's Manny Bates (concussion) and Pat Andree (foot) are questionable for today's game.

FIRST HALF: