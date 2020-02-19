Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Demon Deacons | Game 26

Good afternoon from Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, NC, where the Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) will look to capitalize on the momentum from their big win against Louisville and get to the .500 mark on the season. Standing in the Jackets' way of reaching that are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC).

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google to discuss the game below.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (Atlanta).

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Demon Deacons and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm all For It"

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Wake Forest Demon Deacons

G Brandon Childress

G Torry Johnson

G Adrian White

G Chaundee Brown

F Ody Oguama

FIRST HALF: