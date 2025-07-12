NBA Superstar Anthony Edwards Shows Love to Georgia Tech Women's Hoops After Workout
It is not everyday that you have a chance to meet an NBA superstar, but that was the case for the Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Team yesterday.
After his workout yesterday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards spent some time with the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Edwards, an Atlanta native, attended two Atlanta schools during his high school career en route to becoming the number one high school player in the nation: Therrell and Holy Spirit High School.
Capturing moments like this is significant for the culture in basketball. With Anthony Edwards' status, it not only highlights the growth of the women's game but also specifically shines a light on Coach Karen Blair and her program. Since the late Kobe Bryant's hands-on presence in women's basketball, all major superstars have followed suit. An easy path for Edwards, who gives back with quality time with some of the top female talent from his hometown. Since Blair has taken over at the helm, she's made a conscious effort to bring back in-state talent to fortify her year one roster: Erica Moon, Catherine Alben, La'Niyah Foster, and Brianna Turnage.
Though Edwards is not Lisa Leslie or Tyaunna Marshall,superstar having the ability to see an NBA superstar like Anthony Edwards is a mild recruiting piece for the Georgia Tech basketball program.
More Georgia Tech Basketball News: