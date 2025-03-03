2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Seedings, Matchups, and Game Times Finalized
The 2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket has been officially set.
NC State has finished as the No. 1 seed in the Tournament courtesy of their win over Notre Dame in the regular season. The Fighting Irish will be the No. 2 seed in the Tournament that begins on Wednesday.
Georgia Tech has gone 6-9 since their 15-0 start and will be the No. 9 seed in the Tournament. The Yellow Jackets are going to face Virginia Tech, who defeated Georgia Tech at home earlier in the season. Georgia Tech has talent to make a run, but they will have to snap out of the funk they have been in.
Tonie Morgan posted a career-high 31 points and Georgia Tech rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the short-handed Yellow Jackets could not pull out the win at Stanford, falling, 87-82, in its final regular season game of the season. Morgan was one of four Yellow Jackets to finish in double-figures. Tech closed the regular season at 21-9 overall and 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
After shaking off a slow first quarter that brought a 13-point deficit, Georgia Tech responded in the second frame, shooting 57.9 percent, including a 5-for-10 showing from three-point range to come back within one multiple times. Rusne Augustinaite came off the bench and immediately sparked the Jackets, connecting from long distance at 7:10 to ignite a 14-4 run, drawing the Jackets to within 35-34, capped by a three-point play from Tonie Morgan. The Cardinal closed the frame with an 11-5 spurt to hold a 46-39 halftime lead.
Stanford reopened a 15-point lead in the third, but Tech did not go lightly as the Jackets rallied back and used a 9-0 run early in the fourth to tie the game at 74-74 with 6:50 to play. Zoesha Smith gave the Jackets their first lead of the game with a jumper at 6:21, 76-74, as the teams tossed baskets back-and-forth before the Cardinal regained the permanent lead on a Courtney Ogden bucket at 5:20. Stanford would limit Tech to a pair of field goals over the final stretch to take the win.
Over the final three quarters, Tech outscored Stanford, 72-64, and dominated on the glass in the fourth quarter, 13-5. For the game, Tech shot 46.3 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free throw line.
Here are the seedings, matchups, and game times for this year's ACC Women's Basketball Tournament:
First Round
Team 1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 1
No. 12 Boston College
No. 13 Syracuse
1 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 2
No. 10 Virgina
No. 15 Pittsburgh
3:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 3
No. 11 Stanford
No. 14 Clemson
6:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Second Round
Team 1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 4
No. 5 North Carolina
Game 1 Winner
11 AM EST (ACC Network)
Game 5
No. 9 Georgia Tech
No. 8 Virginia Tech
1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 6
No. 7 California
Game 2 Winner
5 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 7
No. 6 Louisville
Game 3 Winner
7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Quarterfinals
Team1
Team 2
Tipoff
Game 8
No. 4 Florida State
Game 4 Winner
11 AM EST (ESPN2)
Game 9
No. 2 Notre Dame
Game 5 Winner
1:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Game 10
No. 1 NC State
Game 6 Winner
5 PM EST (ESPN2)
Game 11
No. 3 Duke
Game 7 Winner
7:30 PM EST (ACC Network)
Semifinals
Team 1
Game 12
Game 8 winner
Game 13
Game 10 winner
The Championship Game will be played on March 9th at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Notre Dame is likely to be the favorite to win the Tournament, but the ACC is a deep conference. There could be some surprises in this year's tournament.
