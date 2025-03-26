Report: Four-Star Transfer Portal Target Is Visiting Georgia Tech Today
The transfer portal for college basketball opened up on Monday and there has been a lot of movement already. For Georgia Tech, they lost starting point guard Nait George to the portal last night and will have to replace him, most likely in the transfer portal. Georgia Tech is also losing Lance Terry and second year guard Jaeden Mustaf is more of a combo guard than a pure point guard.
One of the top names in the transfer portal is Cal guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, who was the ACC's sixth man of the year this past season. According to Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Wilkinson is on a visit to Georgia Tech today.
Wilkinson spend one year at Cal and averaged 15.1 PPG this season on 39% shooting from the field and 32% from three. As Bishop noted, Wilkinson previously played at The Skill Factory and McEachern High School. Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire has been able to recruit in-state talent to Georgia Tech and perhaps he could persuade Wilkinson to come back to the state of Georgia.
Currently on 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Wilkinson is the No. 48 player in the portal and is considered a four-star transfer. The 6'1 185 LBS combo guard is sure to gather lots of interest from top programs around the country, but getting him on campus for a visit could be a good sign for Georgia Tech. As a recruit, Wilkinson was a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 253 player in the country, No. 34 combo guard in the country, and No. 20 player in the state of Georgia.
