2026 Linebacker Caleb Gordon Lists Georgia Tech Among His Eight Finalists
Georgia Tech is a finalist for the outstanding linebacker from North Carolina. 2026 LB Caleb Gordon announced his top eight programs and who has been standing out in his recruitment. His top eight include Clemson, East Carolina, Liberty, Virginia, Memphis, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech sent an offer out to Gordon back in mid-January. Currently, he has official visits set up to Clemson on May 30th, Liberty on June 13th, and Virginia on June 19th.
According to On3, Gordon is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 41 player in North Carolina, and the No. 74 linebacker. Gordon is rated highest via On3 with a slightly better rating than a similar recruiting service, 247Sports. Rivals has him rated as a three-star prospect. ESPN is the only platform where he doesn’t have a ranking.
He was a key piece on defense this past season for Ashbrook who went 10-3 and made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. He finished with a team-high 141 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He finished the season with seven consecutive games with 10 or more tackles. He recorded a season-high 19 tackles against Kings Mountain (NC) in a close defeat. I think what was most impressive is that he got better as the season went on and played some of his best football when it mattered most. That is a trait that college coaches love to see.
So what would he potentially bring to the Yellow Jackets? He would be a versatile linebacker who can be a run-stopper. He has great instincts and moves well from sideline to sideline. Gordon also has really good coverage skills and that is seen by his two interceptions this past season. I think what is most impressive is his ability to block shed and constantly make impact plays in the opposing team's backfield. He has good size at 6’0 and 215 pounds and has a relentless motor on the gridiron. Gordon constantly wants to make plays and make a big impact on his team.
Last year, was a career year for him as he finally eclipsed 100 tackles for the first time of his career. He’s been a starter for the Greenwave since he was a freshman and has continued to add to his game every year he has played. Georgia Tech has a chance to land his services but likely will have to be aggressive to beat out a few ACC rivals in Clemson and Virginia Tech if they want to see Gordon on the flats.
Georgia Tech 2026 Commits
Brooks County DB Traeviss Stevenson
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Point Guard Nait George Has Reportedly Entered The Transfer Portal
Everything From Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge After Yellow Jackets Sixth Practice
Everything From Georgia Tech OL Joe Fusile After Yellow Jackets Sixth Spring Practice