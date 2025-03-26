2027 DB Kaleb Duhart Will Take A Visit To Georgia Tech This Saturday
This Saturday will mark the third time 2027 defensive back, Kaleb Duhart has been on campus at Georgia Tech. Though he's been a frequent visitor to The Flats, the coaching staff has yet to extend an official offer; however, the rising junior has been on record stating how much he would love to play for Georgia Tech
Duhart shared how excited he is about being back in Atlanta this Saturday with Georgia Tech On SI.
"I’m really excited for my spring visit to Georgia Tech this weekend, I can’t wait to meet back up with all the coaching staff and players, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how highly they compete at practice and how they attack the day and get better!," said Duhart.
Duhart appears highly interested in joining the Yellow Jackets. He has developed a close relationship with freshman safety Tae Harris, who has assumed a big brother role for the Washington County defensive back. On the field, they share comparable traits, with Duhart shining in his ability to make plays on the ball at its highest point, highlighting his athletic prowess. Furthermore, the sophomore exhibits skill in tight man-to-man coverage and displays fearlessness in delivering impactful hits. Similarly, during his sophomore year, Harris showcased his abilities as a cornerback playing outside the numbers before transitioning to receive more reps at safety in his junior year. At the end of his Sophomore season, Duhart finished with 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, and 10 tackles.
Last weekend, at the Sandlot 7v7 ProAm Challenge in Tampa, FL, Duhart and his team secured third place out of 32 competing teams. According to Prep Redzone, Duhart is currently ranked as the 16th-best defensive player and the 151st overall prospect. As of now, no commitments have been made to Georgia Tech's 2027 recruiting class.
