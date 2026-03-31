Report: Georgia Tech Center Mouhamed Sylla Enters The Transfer Portal

It has been an active day for the Yellow Jackets and not for the right reasons. They have lost two big men already in Baye Ndongo and Peyton Marshall, who both entered the portal. Now, the Yellow Jackets have lost a third of the day with Mouhamed Sylla being the latest to enter the transfer portal. Sylla is another massive loss to the Yellow Jackets frontcourt.

NEW: Georgia Tech center Mouhamed Sylla plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per @JoeTipton and @PeteNakos. https://t.co/1RflF0fIj7 pic.twitter.com/qvnJJslGkR — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

Sylla was a major recruiting win for the previous coaching regime under former head coach Damon Stoudamire, coming in as a top 20 national prospect. In his freshman season with the Yellow Jackets, Sylla averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 57.9% shooting from the field. Sylla had a splendid start to the season, finishing with five double-doubles in his first six games of the season. He was expected to be a major contributor, but only played in 16 games this past season after suffering an injury that derailed his season.

Sylla has a bright future ahead and was one of the better big men in the country coming out of high school. Here is more on Sylla coming out of high school via 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein.

“Sylla is a mobile and athletic big man with a very high defensive upside. He has exceptional movement skills for a player his size, but also owns a rock-solid build. He's already strong and physical, but has plenty of room to continue adding muscle mass once he enters a college weight room. He's a very high-level rim protector, who can patrol the paint from a wide radius, and also move well enough away from the rim to have some versatility, particularly as a pick-and-roll defender.

Offensively, he is going to have immediate value as both a rim-runner and lob threat. He changes ends of the floor with a fluid gate and gets off his feet with both explosiveness and power. His hands seem above average, although they could stand to improve, but he is a capable finisher with both around the rim. He's not a true low-post presence, but more comfortable making short face-up drives, typically from the high post area.

The Senegalese native is old for his grade, and will turn 20 at the end of the month, but became one of the best big men in the class immediately upon his arrival because of his physical prowess and defensive tools.”



Now the Yellow Jackets will move in a different direction and try and fill out its frontcourt with the transfer portal being a week away from opening.