Report: Georgia Tech Center Peyton Marshall Will Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech had not had any transfer portal entries until today. Earlier this morning, three year starter Baye Ndongo announced his intention to enter the portal and now center Peyton Marshall has joined him.

NEW: Georgia Tech center Peyton Marshall plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agent Alex Ersoff of 3V Group told @JoeTipton.



The 7-foot sophomore is a former 4-star recruit who began his career at Missouri.https://t.co/Z5OI2h9NoR pic.twitter.com/Tu81L9Znba — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 31, 2026

Marshall transferred over to Georgia Tech from Missouri, but could not make a big impact on the court due to injuries and inconsistent play. Marshall played in 18 games this past season and averaged 3.3 PPG and 2.9 RPG while playing an average of 10 minutes per game. He shot 53% from the field, but also averaged 1.6 turnovers per game.

The 7-0, 300-pound post player played in 22 games for the Tigers before making his way to Atlanta, averaging 4.3 minutes. He totaled 25 rebounds, 23 points, and six blocks over those 22 games, and scored a season-high six points against California in December 2024.

Ranked as high as the nation’s No. 69 recruit by 247 Sports, Marshall played for Overtime Elite during his senior campaign in 2023-24 and averaged 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes of action, while shooting 56.6 percent from the field. Prior to his season at OTE, he helped lead Kell High School to its first state championship in 2023, earning class 5A Player of the Year honors as a junior in addition to receiving all-state accolades. Marshall was named to the 2024 Capital Classic All-Star Game, helping the United States Team to a 105-102 win with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

So who is left on the Georgia Tech roster with Ndongo and Marshall out the door? Guards Akai Fleming, Jaeden Mustaf, Davi Remagen, and Eric Chatfield, forwards Kam Craft, Brandon Stores Jr, and Dyllan Thompson, and centers Mouhamed Sylla and Cole Kirouac.

Newly hired head coach Scott Cross is going to have his work cut out for him in terms of being able to find the players that he wants to make up his first Georgia Tech team. If he can find a way to keep some of the younger talent in the fold on The Flats while making smart veteran additions to the team via the portal, that might be his best chance at success for this first season.

The transfer portal is going to offiicially open up next week after the national championship game is played and there is going to be a flurry of activity on the way, both incoming and potentiall outgoing.