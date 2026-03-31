Report: Georgia Tech Forward Baye Ndongo Will Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has their first transfer portal entry of the offseason. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo is going to enter the portal.

NEWS: Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo will enter the transfer portal, agent Mike George tells DraftExpress.



The 6'9 junior with a 7'3 wingspan averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27 minutes in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/N2R69oZoNf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 31, 2026

Ndongo has been a starter for the majority of the past three seasons for Georgia Tech and has been an impact player since day one. Now, it is always possible that Ndongo comes back to play for Scott Cross, but for now, it looks like Georgia Tech is going to be losing its most experienced player on the roster.

Ndongo started all 27 games he appeared in, missing four games due to injury. Led Georgia Tech on the glass, securing 8.1 rebounds per game, and finished second in scoring at 11.8 points per game. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 71.6 percent at the free-throw line, while hitting five three-pointers in the season. He also led the Jackets in blocks (27) and was third in steals (22) and assists (64). Ndongo ranked 6th in the league in rebounding overall, 7th in offensive rebounds, 8th in defensive rebounds, and 15th in blocked shots. He also recorded five double-doubles and tallied 19 double-figure scoring games, including three with 20 points or more. He finished third in scoring against ACC opponents (11.6), while leading Tech on the glass (8.2 rpg), and shot 53.0% from the field in league play

Ndongo was voted second-team Preseason All-ACC for 2024-25, then made the All-ACC third-team at the end of the season. He started Tech’s last 63 games, dating back to Cincinnati early in the 2023-24 season, and has become one of the ACC’s top interior scorers, rebounders, and defenders.

What now?

Losing Ndongo does mean that Georgia Tech is going to need to replace a veteran forward and Cross is going to need to begin to bring in his own guys, which is something that he has talked about since being introduced as the head coach.

This is the first transfer portal entry for Georgia Tech, but will it be the last? While Ndongo was a good player, I think Georgia Tech should prioritize keeping their younger players such as Jaeden Mustaf, Mouhamed Sylla, and Akai Fleming. That trio would give Georgia Tech a talented group to work with for next season as well as the guys that Georgia Tech brings in from the portal under Cross.

The transfer portal opens next week after the national championship.