Report: Georgia Tech Showing Interest In Pair of Transfer Guards

College Basketball saw its season end on Monday with Michigan winning the national championship and the day after, the transfer portal opened and roster construction for next season is well underway.

Georgia Tech has a new head coach in Scott Cross and he has a lot of work to do in rebuilding the program and the current roster. The Yellow Jackets currently only have four returning players from last season's team on the roster and there are going to be a lot of new faces on The Flats in Cross's first season at the helm.

The portal is open and visits are being lined up, as well as interest being shown in various forms for different players. According to a pair of reports, Georgia Tech is already showing interest in a pair of guards in the portal, Wofford's Kahmare Holmes and Weber State's Tijan Saine.

Wofford guard Kahmare Holmes (@HolmesKahmare) has heard from the following he tells me:



Georgia Tech

Ohio state

Georgia

Georgetown

Virginia Tech

NC State

Ole Miss

Baylor

Maryland

Memphis



19.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.7 APG, 48.3% FG, 35.2% 3FG.



pic.twitter.com/tPG4RK89ct — Rising Ballers Network (@dylan_lutey) April 8, 2026

Since enter the transfer portal Tijan Saine has heard from The following schools:



Kansas State

Georgetown

Georgia Tech

Seton Hall

UCLA

CAL

High Point

UNLV

South Florida

+ More



He averaged of 21.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.4 RPG and 1.3 SPG while shooting 36.7% from three last season at… pic.twitter.com/dSMjB3l4MX — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 8, 2026

Last season, Holmes (6'3 205 LBS) averaged 19.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 2.7 APG on 48.3% FG from the field and 35.2% from three. Currently on 247Sports transfer rankings, he is a three star prospect, ranking as the No. 161 overall player in the portal and the No. 29 shooting guard.

Saine (5'10 175 LBS) averaged 21.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.4 RPG, and 1.3 SPG while shooting 36.7% from three last season at Weber State. He is ranked as a top 50 overall transfer at On3 Sports.

Would they fit?

Now it should be noted, showing interest is a pretty broad term and there have been no visits reported for either player. We are still in the early stages of the tranfser portal being opened.

Georgia Tech needs multiple players at every position and both players make sense, although there is always going to be questions about players jumping up from the lower levels to the ACC.

Holmes was named to the All-SoCon First Team. He is the first Terrier since B.J. Mack in 2022-23 to earn a spot on the first team. Holmes led the team with 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. He scored a career-high 36 points against the Samford Bulldogs on January 21, with 29 of those points coming in the second half. He scored 20 or more points in 14 games. He played his high school basketball at Archer High School in Georgia.

Saine led the Big Sky in scoring in conference games with an average of 20.8 points per game in Big Sky games. He led the Wildcats in scoring in 14 of the 18 conference games and scored 20 or more points in 12 Big Sky games.

Overall, he averaged 17.2 points per game and became the 26th player in WSU history to score at least 500 points in a season.

The junior from Everett, Washington, was also fourth in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio and fifth in assists.

He transferred to Weber State after two seasons at Western Washington.

More news is going to come from the transfer portal in the days to come and it looks like Georgia Tech may have their eyes on a pair of guards.