Report: Scott Cross Lands SEC Assistant Coach to Join His First Coaching Staff at Georgia Tech

It has a been a busy start to the Scott Cross era at Georgia Tech and things are about to hit another gear. With the transfer portal officially opening next week, this Yellow Jackets roster is going to be undergoing some changes while Cross also continues to build out his first staff on The Flats.

According to multiple reports, Cross has made his first addition to the coaching staff and it is an assistant that he is plenty familiar with. Vanderbilt assistant Kenneth Mangum is going to be joining Georgia Tech's staff and Mangum is familiar with Cross after working under him at both Troy (2018-2023) and at UT Arlington prior to that.

Georgia Tech adds Vanderbilt assistant coach Kenneth Mangrum to Scott Cross’s first coaching staff. Mangrum was an assistant at Troy from 2018-23 and at UT-Arlington for four years. https://t.co/Bw5ZxorOLG pic.twitter.com/RcBGkepaSS — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) March 31, 2026

Mangrum got his start at the collegiate level at Angelo State where he served as an assistant from 2007-2013.

Mangrum spent one season as an assistant at Sam Houston where he helped lead the Bearkats to a 24-11 record and an appearance in the Southland Conference championship game. Sam Houston also earned its first postseason win at the Division I level that season.

He also spent one season at Texas Southern, where he helped the Tigers to a 24-14 mark and a 14-4 record in conference play. He was also at UT Arlington for four seasons, where he was part of the coaching staff that led the Mavericks to a program-record 27-9 mark in 2016-17. UT Arlington posted an 88-58 mark during Mangrum’s time on staff and advanced to postseason play twice.

Mangrum spent the five seasons prior to his New Mexico State stop as a member of the Troy coaching staff. Mangrum served three seasons as an assistant for the Trojans before being promoted to associate head coach. In his final two seasons at Troy, he helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

After Troy, he went to become the associate head coach at New Mexico State for the 2023-2024 season and the he has spent the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was one of the top programs in the SEC this season, advancing to the SEC Tournament title and then becoming a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they would end up losing to Nebraska in the second round.

Expect to see more names mentioned in the coming days and weeks as Cross begins to fill out his staff for his first season at Georgia Tec.