Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech Basketball vs Miami
Tonight is a big night for Georgia Tech basketball. It is not only Senior night for the Yellow Jackets, but they have a chance to clinch the No. 8 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win. Depending on what happens with Stanford the rest of the way, the Yellow Jackets could get as high as the No. 7 seed if they win out and the Cardinal lose out.
Miami (6-23, 2-16 ACC) has dropped five games in a row after its 92-73 defeat Saturday at North Carolina. The Hurricanes last won Feb. 11, with a 93-84 win over Syracuse, and also defeated Notre Dame at home, 63-57 on Feb. 1. Miami is 0-9 in true road games, and 0-13 away from their home court.
Georgia Tech is 13-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 7-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.
Georgia Tech has won 5-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.
A win over Miami would make this Tech team just the seventh in program history to win 14 or more games at home in a regular season, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when the Jackets were 17-4 (including two home games in the NIT).
Tech collected 40 points from offensive rebounds to just 6 for its opponents in its two wins last week (17/2 vs. Pitt, 23/4 vs. NC State)
Tech has exceeded 1 point per possession in 9 of its last 11 games and is 7-4 in those games. The Jackets have limited their opponents to less than 1 point per possession 4 times in that stretch, winning all 4 (Virginia Tech, Louisville, Stanford, NC State). The Yellow Jackets’ 1.26 points per possession against the Wolfpack was their second best of the year behind Notre Dame on Dec. 31 (1.34) and NC State’s 0.89 points-per-possession rate was the third-lowest allowed by Tech in ACC play this season.
Georgia Tech has attempted 62 more free throws than its opponents in ACC play (+3.4 per game). The Yellow Jackets have not finished a season with more FT attempts than their opponents since 2016-17, and only once since 2000.
Tech is No. 2 in the ACC in limiting league opponents’ trips to the free throw line, holding them to a 25.3% rate of FTA to FGA. Tech has committed 19 fewer fouls than its opponents over its last 8 games.
In Tech’s last 8 games, Tech’s sophomore duo of Naithan George and Baye Ndongo have accounted for nearly half (47.5%) of the Yellow Jackets’ points (281 of 591), and they have scored 102 of Tech’s 214 field goals and 55 of its 103 free throws.
Nine of Tech’s 18 ACC games this season have been decided by single digits, including 7 of the last 9 (71-64 win over Virginia Tech, 71-68 loss at Notre Dame, 77-70 win over Louisville, 89-86 win over Clemson, 60-52 win over Stanford, 90-88 win over Cal, 73-67 at Pittsburgh).
Georgia Tech has utilized 9 different starting lineups through 29 games this season, all a result of injury. Twelve different players have started a game for Tech this season, 11 different players have started an ACC game.
Sophomores Baye Ndongo and Naithan George are the only Yellow Jackets to have appeared in every game this season. No one else has started more than 21, and only one (Lance Terry) has started more than 11.
For the first time in Georgia Tech’s ACC era, two players (Baye Ndongo, Duncan Powell) posted 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same ACC game. Overall, since 1979-80, that has happened only one other time, vs. Georgia State on Nov. 25, 2020, a 4-overtime game in which Moses Wright (31/19), Michael Devoe (24/13) and Jose Alvarado (29/10) reached those marks in a 123-120 game.
Ndongo has 11 double-doubles this season and his 7 in Tech’s last 8 games after a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds against NC State, which were 2 short of his career best. It was the 3rd game this season and 4th in his career in which he scored 20 points with 10 rebounds.
Ndongo has averaged 17.9 points (56.7% FG), 13.4 rebounds and nearly two blocks (15 total) over Tech’s last 8 games.
Powell averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over his last 11 games, scoring double digits 10 of them and 20 or more in 4 games. The Sacramento State transfer hit 45.9% (62-of-135) from the floor, 39.4% (26-of-66) from three-point range and 76.9% (40-of-52) from the foul line in that stretch.
Powell has shot a team-high 38.7% on 93 3-point attempts in ACC play, ranking 9th in 3s per game, and has been to the foul line 77 times, second only to Ndongo (72.7%).
Naithan George scored a season-low 2 points against NC State, but operated Tech’s offense with a career-high 12 assists, beating his previous best of 11 vs. Notre Dame last season and Central Arkansas this season. It was his fourth career 10-assist game, and he has beaten his assist average of 6.4 (No. 1 in the ACC) 14 times.
Across Tech’s last 8 games, George has averaged 17.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.5 boards, a stretch which includes 4 straight 20-point efforts against Clemson, Virginia, Stanford and California.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 9.5 point favorite tonight vs Miami and the over/under is set at 148.5.
Prediction
This is a big game for Georgia Tech and one that they should win. Miami has been abysmal all season long, but the Yellow Jackets can't expect them to roll over. For Damon Stoudamire's team to continue to show they are making progress, they need to handle their business tonight and not have a let down. Georgia Tech is playing well at home and the combination of Ndongo + Duncan Powell is going to be hard for Miami to guard. I like the Yellow Jackets a lot in this game.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 84, Miami 68 (Georgia Tech -9.5 and Over)
