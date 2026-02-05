Stock Report For Georgia Tech Basketball After Their Loss To California

Georgia Tech fell 90-85 to California in a game they should have won. Despite the loss, several Yellow Jackets stood out and made their impact felt on the hardwood. Let’s take a closer look at whose stock rose after the defeat in Berkeley.

Akai Fleming

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack forward Jerry Deng (15) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The true freshman had a stellar performance on Wednesday night and carried the Yellow Jackets coming off the bench. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-17 shooting. He hit a career-best three three-pointers. Fleming had 15 of his 19 points in the second half and went a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. He scored 12 points in the final 2:26 of the game. It was the 11th time this season Fleming crossed double-figures. Fleming is an X factor for the Yellow Jackets. When he is on and scoring at a high level, this team is much better and can compete with anybody. Hopefully, this is a sign of more to come from the young freshman.

Chas Kelley III

Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Semetri (TT) Carr (3) dribbles around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Chas Kelley III (7) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The veteran finished with 15 points on 6-10 shooting, and it was his fourth game this season finishing in double-figures. He was a big spark off the bench and was pivotal in illustrating a 20-2 run along with buckets from Kam Craft, Akai Fleming, and Davi Remagen. He also added two three-pointers and was a player who made a number of plays to help the Yellow Jackets try to pull off the comeback. Kelley III is one of the best shooters from the outside on the team this year. He is shooting it at a 45.2% clip from three-point range. That can be vital in this final eight-game stretch as the Yellow Jackets desperately need wins to avoid the bottom tier of the conference.

Kam Craft

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kam Craft (12) grabs a rebound against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s been a great number of outings for Kam Craft lately. Wednesday marked his third consecutive game in double-figures. Craft finished with 14 points and knocked down a trio of three-pointers. He provided the spark the Yellow Jackets needed in the second half to get back in the game. He didn’t just get it done offensively but also on the defensive side of the ball. Craft collected four rebounds and added two blocks. It was a complete performance for Craft, who is beginning to come into his own and play the game at a high level. He was also inserted into the starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets and didn’t make head coach Damon Stoudamire regret his decision. Craft is ascending.

