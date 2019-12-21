JacketsMaven
Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Matthew McGavic

Boise State Broncos (6-4, 1-1 MW) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Sunday, December 22nd at 5:00pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Boise State -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Boise State 70, Georgia Tech 69 (48% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: First Meeting

- Last Meeting: N/A

- Preview & Related Links:

Get To Know The Diamond Head Classic

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

180th

102nd

RPI

172nd

86th

SOS

104th

54th

KenPom

112th

106th

Sagarin

156th

107th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

Points

Michael Devoe (18.4)

Derrick Alston, Jr. (21.2)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.0)

RJ Williams (9.1)

Assists

Michael Devoe (3.2)

Alex Hobbs (3.5)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.8)

Justinian Jessup (1.6)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.7)

Justinian Jessup (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

Points Per Game

65.4

80.4

Field Goal %

43.0%

46.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.8/57.7

27.7/60.1

Three Point %

28.7%

36.0%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.2/18.2

9.1/25.3

Free Throw %

57.8%

72.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

Rebounds Per Game

37.8

35.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

7.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.6

27.8

Rebound Margin

-1.0

0.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

Opp. Points Per Game

68.4

69.7

Opp. FG%

38.6%

44.7%

Opp. 3PT%

32.1%

29.3%

Steals Per Game

7.1

6.0

Blocks Per Game

6.6

1.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Boise State

Assists Per Game

13.6

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

18.1

11.8

Turnover Margin

-2.9

1.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.2

