Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos

Boise State Broncos (6-4, 1-1 MW) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Sunday, December 22nd at 5:00pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Boise State -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Boise State 70, Georgia Tech 69 (48% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: First Meeting

- Last Meeting: N/A

- Preview & Related Links:

Get To Know The Diamond Head Classic

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Boise State AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 180th 102nd RPI 172nd 86th SOS 104th 54th KenPom 112th 106th Sagarin 156th 107th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Boise State Points Michael Devoe (18.4) Derrick Alston, Jr. (21.2) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.0) RJ Williams (9.1) Assists Michael Devoe (3.2) Alex Hobbs (3.5) Steals Khalid Moore (1.8) Justinian Jessup (1.6) Blocks James Banks III (3.7) Justinian Jessup (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Boise State Points Per Game 65.4 80.4 Field Goal % 43.0% 46.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.8/57.7 27.7/60.1 Three Point % 28.7% 36.0% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.2/18.2 9.1/25.3 Free Throw % 57.8% 72.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Boise State Rebounds Per Game 37.8 35.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.2 7.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 28.6 27.8 Rebound Margin -1.0 0.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech Boise State Opp. Points Per Game 68.4 69.7 Opp. FG% 38.6% 44.7% Opp. 3PT% 32.1% 29.3% Steals Per Game 7.1 6.0 Blocks Per Game 6.6 1.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Boise State Assists Per Game 13.6 14.2 Turnovers Per Game 18.1 11.8 Turnover Margin -2.9 1.7 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.2

