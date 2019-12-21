Tale of The Tape: Boise State Broncos
Boise State Broncos (6-4, 1-1 MW) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Sunday, December 22nd at 5:00pm EST
- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i
- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Boise State -1.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Boise State 70, Georgia Tech 69 (48% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: First Meeting
- Last Meeting: N/A
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
180th
102nd
RPI
172nd
86th
SOS
104th
54th
KenPom
112th
106th
Sagarin
156th
107th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
Points
Michael Devoe (18.4)
Derrick Alston, Jr. (21.2)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.0)
RJ Williams (9.1)
Assists
Michael Devoe (3.2)
Alex Hobbs (3.5)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.8)
Justinian Jessup (1.6)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.7)
Justinian Jessup (0.6)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
Points Per Game
65.4
80.4
Field Goal %
43.0%
46.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.8/57.7
27.7/60.1
Three Point %
28.7%
36.0%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.2/18.2
9.1/25.3
Free Throw %
57.8%
72.6%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
Rebounds Per Game
37.8
35.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
7.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.6
27.8
Rebound Margin
-1.0
0.6
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
Opp. Points Per Game
68.4
69.7
Opp. FG%
38.6%
44.7%
Opp. 3PT%
32.1%
29.3%
Steals Per Game
7.1
6.0
Blocks Per Game
6.6
1.5
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Boise State
Assists Per Game
13.6
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
18.1
11.8
Turnover Margin
-2.9
1.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.2
