Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars

Matthew McGavic

Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 AAC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Monday, December 23rd at 7:00pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Houston -7.5 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Houston 71, Georgia Tech 63 (24% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 3-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-62 on March 16th, 2016 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

Get To Know The Diamond Head Classic

Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Houston

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

156th

44th

RPI

148th

78th

SOS

100th

118th

KenPom

105th

31st

Sagarin

118th

28th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Houston

Points

Michael Devoe (17.9)

Quentin Grimes (14.3)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.1)

Nate Hinton (9.4)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (3.3)

DeJon Jarreau (3.8)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.7)

Nate Hinton (1.0)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.4)

Chris Harris, Jr. (2.5)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Houston

Points Per Game

66.3

78.0

Field Goal %

43.5%

45.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25/57.5

28/61.7

Three Point %

27.8%

36.6%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.2/18.7

7.5/20.4

Free Throw %

59.7%

68.7%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Houston

Rebounds Per Game

38.3

43.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.4

14.8

Def. Reb Per Game

28.9

28.6

Rebound Margin

+0.7

+11.7

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Houston

Opp. Points Per Game

67.6

65.5

Opp. FG%

38.1%

37.9%

Opp. 3PT%

31.9%

33.2%

Steals Per Game

7.1

4.8

Blocks Per Game

6.4

6.2

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Houston

Assists Per Game

12.7

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

18.3

11.9

Turnover Margin

-3.0

-0.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.2

