Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 AAC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Monday, December 23rd at 7:00pm EST

- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i

- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Houston -7.5 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Houston 71, Georgia Tech 63 (24% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 3-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-62 on March 16th, 2016 (home)

Get To Know The Diamond Head Classic

Second Half Surge Powers Georgia Tech Past Boise State

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Houston AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 156th 44th RPI 148th 78th SOS 100th 118th KenPom 105th 31st Sagarin 118th 28th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Houston Points Michael Devoe (17.9) Quentin Grimes (14.3) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.1) Nate Hinton (9.4) Assists Jose Alvarado (3.3) DeJon Jarreau (3.8) Steals Khalid Moore (1.7) Nate Hinton (1.0) Blocks James Banks III (3.4) Chris Harris, Jr. (2.5)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Houston Points Per Game 66.3 78.0 Field Goal % 43.5% 45.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 25/57.5 28/61.7 Three Point % 27.8% 36.6% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.2/18.7 7.5/20.4 Free Throw % 59.7% 68.7%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Houston Rebounds Per Game 38.3 43.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.4 14.8 Def. Reb Per Game 28.9 28.6 Rebound Margin +0.7 +11.7

Defense:

Georgia Tech Houston Opp. Points Per Game 67.6 65.5 Opp. FG% 38.1% 37.9% Opp. 3PT% 31.9% 33.2% Steals Per Game 7.1 4.8 Blocks Per Game 6.4 6.2

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Houston Assists Per Game 12.7 14.2 Turnovers Per Game 18.3 11.9 Turnover Margin -3.0 -0.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.2

