Tale of The Tape: Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 AAC) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Monday, December 23rd at 7:00pm EST
- Location: Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i
- How To Watch: ESPN2 (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Houston -7.5 (ESPN)
- KenPom Prediction: Houston 71, Georgia Tech 63 (24% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 3-0
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-62 on March 16th, 2016 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Houston
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
156th
44th
RPI
148th
78th
SOS
100th
118th
KenPom
105th
31st
Sagarin
118th
28th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Houston
Points
Michael Devoe (17.9)
Quentin Grimes (14.3)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.1)
Nate Hinton (9.4)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (3.3)
DeJon Jarreau (3.8)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.7)
Nate Hinton (1.0)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.4)
Chris Harris, Jr. (2.5)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Houston
Points Per Game
66.3
78.0
Field Goal %
43.5%
45.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25/57.5
28/61.7
Three Point %
27.8%
36.6%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.2/18.7
7.5/20.4
Free Throw %
59.7%
68.7%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Houston
Rebounds Per Game
38.3
43.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.4
14.8
Def. Reb Per Game
28.9
28.6
Rebound Margin
+0.7
+11.7
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Houston
Opp. Points Per Game
67.6
65.5
Opp. FG%
38.1%
37.9%
Opp. 3PT%
31.9%
33.2%
Steals Per Game
7.1
4.8
Blocks Per Game
6.4
6.2
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Houston
Assists Per Game
12.7
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
18.3
11.9
Turnover Margin
-3.0
-0.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.2
