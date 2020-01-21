JacketsMaven
Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC) @ #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00pm EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -14.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 72, Georgia Tech 58 (90% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-21

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 79-51 on January 19th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Without Turnovers, Alvarado Thinks GT Is A Championship Team

Pastner Adamant That Georgia Tech Is Better Than 8-10 Record

Georgia Tech Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Louisville Matchup

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

6th/5th

NET

96th

10th

RPI

92nd

7th

SOS

15th

8th

KenPom

89th

7th

Sagarin

82nd

8th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Points

Michael Devoe (15.9)

Jordan Nwora (19.6)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (7.8)

Dwayne Sutton (8.9)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (5.0)

Darius Perry (3.6)

Steals

Michael Devoe (1.3)

2 Tied at 0.9

Blocks

James Banks III (2.8)

Steven Enoch (0.9)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech 
Louisville

Points Per Game

67.4

74.9

Field Goal %

44.9%

46.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.4/56.7

26.9/58.3

Three Point %

29.2%

38.7%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game 

4.9/16.9

8.1/20.8

Free Throw %

65.0%

71.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

39.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

10.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.5

29.1

Rebound Margin

+0.2

+6.2

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.7

62.2

Opp. FG%

40.1%

36.8%

Opp. 3PT%

30.9%

29.2%

Steals Per Game

7.3

5.2

Blocks Per Game

4.9

3.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.3

14.6

Turnovers Per Game 

16.8

12.5

Turnover Margin

-2.3

-1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.2

