Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC) @ #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00pm EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -14.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 72, Georgia Tech 58 (90% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-21

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 79-51 on January 19th, 2019 (home)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville AP/USA Today NR/NR 6th/5th NET 96th 10th RPI 92nd 7th SOS 15th 8th KenPom 89th 7th Sagarin 82nd 8th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Michael Devoe (15.9) Jordan Nwora (19.6) Rebounds Moses Wright (7.8) Dwayne Sutton (8.9) Assists Jose Alvarado (5.0) Darius Perry (3.6) Steals Michael Devoe (1.3) 2 Tied at 0.9 Blocks James Banks III (2.8) Steven Enoch (0.9)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 67.4 74.9 Field Goal % 44.9% 46.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.4/56.7 26.9/58.3 Three Point % 29.2% 38.7% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.9/16.9 8.1/20.8 Free Throw % 65.0% 71.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.7 39.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.2 10.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.5 29.1 Rebound Margin +0.2 +6.2

Defense:

Georgia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.7 62.2 Opp. FG% 40.1% 36.8% Opp. 3PT% 30.9% 29.2% Steals Per Game 7.3 5.2 Blocks Per Game 4.9 3.1

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 13.3 14.6 Turnovers Per Game 16.8 12.5 Turnover Margin -2.3 -1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.2

