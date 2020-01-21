Tale of The Tape: Louisville Cardinals
Matthew McGavic
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC) @ #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:00pm EST
- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -14.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Louisville 72, Georgia Tech 58 (90% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 13-21
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 79-51 on January 19th, 2019 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
6th/5th
NET
96th
10th
RPI
92nd
7th
SOS
15th
8th
KenPom
89th
7th
Sagarin
82nd
8th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points
Michael Devoe (15.9)
Jordan Nwora (19.6)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (7.8)
Dwayne Sutton (8.9)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (5.0)
Darius Perry (3.6)
Steals
Michael Devoe (1.3)
2 Tied at 0.9
Blocks
James Banks III (2.8)
Steven Enoch (0.9)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
67.4
74.9
Field Goal %
44.9%
46.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.4/56.7
26.9/58.3
Three Point %
29.2%
38.7%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.9/16.9
8.1/20.8
Free Throw %
65.0%
71.9%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
39.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
10.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.5
29.1
Rebound Margin
+0.2
+6.2
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.7
62.2
Opp. FG%
40.1%
36.8%
Opp. 3PT%
30.9%
29.2%
Steals Per Game
7.3
5.2
Blocks Per Game
4.9
3.1
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.3
14.6
Turnovers Per Game
16.8
12.5
Turnover Margin
-2.3
-1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.2
