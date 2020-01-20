JacketsMaven
Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Coming off a week which featured home losses to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Virginia Cavaliers, life in the ACC is not about to get any better for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 3-5 ACC). Next up for The Institute, another high caliber ACC opponent awaits, as they are set to travel to the KFC Yum! Center and take on the #6 Louisville Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC). They square off Wednesday night at 7:00pm on your local Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Cavaliers, previewed the upcoming game against the Cardinals, and more.

