Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, January 27th at 7:30pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Off The Books

- KenPom Prediction: No Score Given, 100% Chance To Win

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 96-52 on November 4th, 2006 (home exhibition)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Alvarado & Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Morehouse AP/USA TODAY NR/NR N/A NET 83rd N/A RPI 78th N/A SOS 5th N/A KenPom 83rd N/A Sagarin 73rd N/A

Team Leaders:

Points Michael Devoe (16.2) Robert Andrews (12.9) Rebounds James Banks III (7.5) Robert Andrews (7.2) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Michael Olmert (6.2) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.4) Michael Olmert (1.6) Blocks James Banks III (2.75) Olisa Akonobi (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Morehouse Points Per Game 67.1 70.7 Field Goal % 44.9% 41.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.2/56.1 25.7/62.4 Three Point % 29.0% 31.5% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.9/16.9 7.3/23.3 Free Throw % 65.7% 61.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Morehouse Rebounds Per Game 35.5 39.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.1 13.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.4 25.5 Rebound Margin +0.2 1.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Morehouse Opp. Points Per Game 67.2 70.7 Opp. FG% 40.1% 43.6% Opp. 3PT% 30.4% 30.7% Steals Per Game 7.4 8.2 Blocks Per Game 4.9 1.9

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Morehouse Assists Per Game 13.1 15.4 Turnovers Per Game 16.6 15.4 Turnover Margin -2.4 0.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.0

