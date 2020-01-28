Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers
Matthew McGavic
Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC)
- Tipoff: Tuesday, January 27th at 7:30pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Off The Books
- KenPom Prediction: No Score Given, 100% Chance To Win
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 96-52 on November 4th, 2006 (home exhibition)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Morehouse
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
N/A
NET
83rd
N/A
RPI
78th
N/A
SOS
5th
N/A
KenPom
83rd
N/A
Sagarin
73rd
N/A
Team Leaders:
Points
Michael Devoe (16.2)
Robert Andrews (12.9)
Rebounds
James Banks III (7.5)
Robert Andrews (7.2)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Michael Olmert (6.2)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.4)
Michael Olmert (1.6)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.75)
Olisa Akonobi (0.6)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Morehouse
Points Per Game
67.1
70.7
Field Goal %
44.9%
41.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.2/56.1
25.7/62.4
Three Point %
29.0%
31.5%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.9/16.9
7.3/23.3
Free Throw %
65.7%
61.5%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Morehouse
Rebounds Per Game
35.5
39.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.1
13.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.4
25.5
Rebound Margin
+0.2
1.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Morehouse
Opp. Points Per Game
67.2
70.7
Opp. FG%
40.1%
43.6%
Opp. 3PT%
30.4%
30.7%
Steals Per Game
7.4
8.2
Blocks Per Game
4.9
1.9
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Morehouse
Assists Per Game
13.1
15.4
Turnovers Per Game
16.6
15.4
Turnover Margin
-2.4
0.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.0
