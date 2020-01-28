All Yellow Jackets
Tale of The Tape: Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

Matthew McGavic

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers (9-9, 6-5 SIAC) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, January 27th at 7:30pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network Extra (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Off The Books

- KenPom Prediction: No Score Given, 100% Chance To Win

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 1-0

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 96-52 on November 4th, 2006 (home exhibition)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Morehouse

Jose Alvarado Named ACC Player of the Week

Alvarado & Pastner Share Their Thoughts On Kobe Bryant

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Morehouse

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

N/A

NET

83rd

N/A

RPI

78th

N/A

SOS

5th

N/A

KenPom

83rd

N/A

Sagarin

73rd

N/A

Team Leaders:

Points

Michael Devoe (16.2)

Robert Andrews (12.9)

Rebounds

James Banks III (7.5)

Robert Andrews (7.2)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Michael Olmert (6.2)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.4)

Michael Olmert (1.6)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.75)

Olisa Akonobi (0.6)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Morehouse

Points Per Game

67.1

70.7

Field Goal %

44.9%

41.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.2/56.1

25.7/62.4

Three Point %

29.0%

31.5%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

4.9/16.9

7.3/23.3

Free Throw %

65.7%

61.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Morehouse

Rebounds Per Game

35.5

39.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.1

13.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.4

25.5

Rebound Margin

+0.2

1.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Morehouse

Opp. Points Per Game

67.2

70.7

Opp. FG%

40.1%

43.6%

Opp. 3PT%

30.4%

30.7%

Steals Per Game

7.4

8.2

Blocks Per Game

4.9

1.9

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Morehouse

Assists Per Game

13.1

15.4

Turnovers Per Game

16.6

15.4

Turnover Margin

-2.4

0.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.0

