Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers
Matthew McGavic
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) @ Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST
- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Pitt (-3.0)
- KenPom Prediction: Pitt 65, Georgia Tech 62 (38% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 8-4
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-65 on February 20th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt
Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
AP?USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
79th
83rd
RPI
77th
73th
SOS
8th
57th
KenPom
81st
82nd
Sagarin
67th
73rd
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
Points
Michael Devoe (16.0)
Trey McGowens (12.8)
Rebounds
James Banks III (7.7)
Justin Champagne (7.3)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.3)
Xavier Johnson (5.2)
Steals
Jose Alvarado (2.2)
Trey McGowens (1.8)
Blocks
James Banks III (2.7)
Terrell Brown (1.8)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
Points Per Game
68.3
66.5
Field Goal %
45.0%
41.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.7/57.3
23.4/56.5
Three Point %
29.6%
30.3%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.1/17.3
5.5/18.1
Free Throw %
65.5%
72.5%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
Rebounds Per Game
36.3
35.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.7
11.9
Def. Reb Per Game
26.6
23.3
Rebound Margin
+1.6
-0.8
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
Opp. Points Per Game
66.7
63.4
Opp. FG%
40.2%
41.3%
Opp. 3PT%
30.2%
32.4%
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.5
Blocks Per Game
4.8
3.6
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Pitt
Assists Per Game
13.5
12.6
Turnovers Per Game
15.7
12.1
Turnover Margin
-1.7
3.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.0
