Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) @ Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST

- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Pitt (-3.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Pitt 65, Georgia Tech 62 (38% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 8-4

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-65 on February 20th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Pitt AP?USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 79th 83rd RPI 77th 73th SOS 8th 57th KenPom 81st 82nd Sagarin 67th 73rd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Pitt Points Michael Devoe (16.0) Trey McGowens (12.8) Rebounds James Banks III (7.7) Justin Champagne (7.3) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.3) Xavier Johnson (5.2) Steals Jose Alvarado (2.2) Trey McGowens (1.8) Blocks James Banks III (2.7) Terrell Brown (1.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Pitt Points Per Game 68.3 66.5 Field Goal % 45.0% 41.4% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.7/57.3 23.4/56.5 Three Point % 29.6% 30.3% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.1/17.3 5.5/18.1 Free Throw % 65.5% 72.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Pitt Rebounds Per Game 36.3 35.2 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.7 11.9 Def. Reb Per Game 26.6 23.3 Rebound Margin +1.6 -0.8

Defense:

Georgia Tech Pitt Opp. Points Per Game 66.7 63.4 Opp. FG% 40.2% 41.3% Opp. 3PT% 30.2% 32.4% Steals Per Game 7.2 7.5 Blocks Per Game 4.8 3.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Pitt Assists Per Game 13.5 12.6 Turnovers Per Game 15.7 12.1 Turnover Margin -1.7 3.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.0

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp