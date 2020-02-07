All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7 ACC) @ Pitt Panthers (14-9, 5-7 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST

- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

- How To Watch: Regional Sports Network

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Pitt (-3.0)

- KenPom Prediction: Pitt 65, Georgia Tech 62 (38% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 8-4

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-65 on February 20th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

AP?USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

79th

83rd

RPI

77th

73th

SOS

8th

57th

KenPom

81st

82nd

Sagarin

67th

73rd

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

Points

Michael Devoe (16.0)

Trey McGowens (12.8)

Rebounds

James Banks III (7.7)

Justin Champagne (7.3)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.3)

Xavier Johnson (5.2)

Steals

Jose Alvarado (2.2)

Trey McGowens (1.8)

Blocks

James Banks III (2.7)

Terrell Brown (1.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

Points Per Game

68.3

66.5

Field Goal %

45.0%

41.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.7/57.3

23.4/56.5

Three Point %

29.6%

30.3%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.1/17.3

5.5/18.1

Free Throw %

65.5%

72.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

Rebounds Per Game

36.3

35.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.7

11.9

Def. Reb Per Game

26.6

23.3

Rebound Margin

+1.6

-0.8

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

Opp. Points Per Game

66.7

63.4

Opp. FG%

40.2%

41.3%

Opp. 3PT%

30.2%

32.4%

Steals Per Game

7.2

7.5

Blocks Per Game

4.8

3.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Pitt

Assists Per Game

13.5

12.6

Turnovers Per Game

15.7

12.1

Turnover Margin

-1.7

3.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.0

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart

With National Signing Day in the books and spring practice on the horizon, let's take a look as to who we could possibly expect to start Georgia Tech Football's 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Luke Waddell's Memories Of The Past Serve As Motivation For The Future

One of the most prominent on & off the field leaders for the Yellow Jackets, shortstop Luke Waddell is using both his positive and negative memories of the 2019 postseason as motivation for 2020

Matthew McGavic

Darren Waller Named A Top 101 NFL Player By PFF

The former triple-option receiver and converted tight end has evolved into one of the NFL’s top players.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Pitt

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner talks about the upcoming game vs. Pitt.

Matthew McGavic

Bubba Parham Among Key Reserves In Final Stretch Of The Season

Though not the prolific shooter he was at VMI last season, junior guard Bubba Parham's role on this Georgia Tech team is as important as ever.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Picked To Finish 3rd In Coastal By ACC Coaches

A season after the Yellow Jackets won the Coastal Division for the first time in 8 years, Georgia Tech is predicted to finish 3rd in the division standings by the ACC's 14 head coaches.

Matthew McGavic

4 Star Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Signs With Georgia Tech

Having been committed to the Yellow Jackets since May of last year, the Dalton HS running back finally made things official with Georgia Tech.

Matthew McGavic

by

Brooks Austin

What To Watch For Vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech has won 3 of their last 4 games, and 4 of their last 5 vs. Pitt. Can they extend their good fortunes against the Panthers and continue a late season run?

Matthew McGavic

Coach Land's Two Takeaways From Jahmyr Gibbs' Recruitment

The head coach of the Dalton Catamounts has a unique perspective of Jahmyr Gibbs' recruitment, one that has high praise for both his star running back and the school he chose.

Matthew McGavic

4 Star Defensive Tackle Jayson Jones Chooses Oregon Over Georgia Tech

The former Alabama commit considering flipping to the Yellow Jackets, but instead chose to be a Duck.

Matthew McGavic