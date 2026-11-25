Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross faced the music on Tuesday night after a rough loss at home to the heavy underdog Samford Bulldogs. He talked to the media, and here are the most important quotes he had to say.

On the slow starts

Slow starts have become a problem for the Yellow Jackets, and Tuesday was more of the same.

“You know, and it's on me. I've got to find a way to get these guys going from the jump. We hadn't been very good in any of these first halves, but we weren't very good in the second half either. But it's back to the drawing board. We'll get back to work. And we need to be better on Saturday. And then we got to keep getting better,” said Cross.

On Samford playing its best game

Samford played one of its best games and gave the Yellow Jackets fits. It led to a stellar shooting night and 90 points.

“They did play their best game against us. They punched us in the mouth, and we weren't in the right spot mentally. Yeah, I've got to find a way to get our guys mentally ready. I think that's the biggest thing. I don't think it's anything from necessarily a warm-up deal. It's just mentally we've got to be in the right space. So it can't be I'm worried about how many points or how many minutes I'm playing. When you're worried about those external factors, you're not in the right space to play good basketball, and that's where I have to do a better job with the guys,” said Cross.

Coach Cross wants to find a defensive five he can trust

The Yellow Jackets are still in search of a defensive lineup they can lean on to get stops. Coach Cross is looking hard and trying to find the right lineup.

“I would like to find five guys that I believe in can go get us a stop. And right now, we don't have that. You know, Jackson Fields, you know, is the one guy that you do kind of have some confidence in defensively. But, you know, we need him to be even better. So we just got to get back to the drawing board and we got to get them tougher. We got to get them better. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Very, very disappointed in the outcome of this game. But, you know, again, it's about the process every day of getting better. We can't take steps back like we did today. We did not get better today, and we got to turn this thing around and get back going in the right direction,” said Cross.

On the offensive struggles and what led to the poor shooting

The Yellow Jackets took a lot of poor shots tonight vs. Samford. It was indicative of the shooting from three-point range and a lot of their struggles, including a 10-point deficit at halftime.

“We did not move the ball. You know, it's a little bit different defense than what we faced before. But it got us very much out of rhythm, and we did take some tough shots. We took some quick shots, and it became contagious in the wrong manner. When we're missing shots, we do like to get a lot of offensive rebounds, and hopefully that can get us going, but we weren't able to do that as well. But yeah, we definitely need to move the ball more. We got to be better with our cutting, but we just let them sit right there in the paint, and we tried to...

you know, play bully ball. They were physical with us. And, you know, we weren't able to get it to the basket. And it was just, you know, frustrating. I think it just kind of snowballed in the negative direction for us. I think Samford's one of those teams you don't want to get down to because they're not going to beat themselves,” said Cross.

On Cooper Noard big night

Samford Cooper Noard went off for a game-high 24 points. He couldn’t be stopped and nailed six three pointers.

“They have a very tough offense to defend, and Cooper Noard, obviously, that was part of the scouting report, is not to allow him even any three-point attempts. We didn't do a very good job with that. He got going. It became contagious. I think I've said it before in one of these press conferences, you know, shooting is one of the most contagious things around. You know, we have to find ways defensively when that happens to change it. We haven't done that. And we got on our heels, and we started moving slower instead of flying around and moving even faster,” said Cross.

On Moustapha Diop Play vs Samford

Moustapha Diop finally saw more time on the court. Coach Cross rated his performance from Tuesday night.

“He is long and he can fly around. We need him to be a guy that grabs rebounds and blocks shots and sits down and can really guard the ball. I mean, he did do some good things today, you know, but just learning how to communicate what we want defensively with our coverages, especially like in ball screens. And then also knowing like. you know like they're running sets and how we're going to guard them and being able to communicate that with his teammates i think that's kind of his next step uh you know as he's learning uh how you know how to play defense for us,” said Cross.