Georgia Tech is 5-0 for the first time since 2006-2007 and just the 11th time in program history after a record-setting night. Georgia Tech hit 18 threes and went 13-17 in the second half vs. Norfolk State to pull away for a 93-79 win. Kam Craft was dynamite and poured in 25 points, including 19 in the second half. Georgia Tech also shared the ball well and recorded 26 assists on 28 made field goals. It was a stellar second half.

Now, comes the real test for the Yellow Jackets as they welcome rival Georgia in town for another iteration of Clean-Old Fashioned Hate. The Bulldogs come in at 5-0 and already have a quality win on their resume over the North Carolina Tar Heels. They have also knocked off NC Central, Presbyterian, Florida Gulf Coast, and Jacksonville.

Preview

Georgia is led by Blue Cain, who is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Cain is one of the best shooters on the team, averaging 43.5% from beyond the arc. It’s not just the Cain show; Georgia has a number of players who can go off. The Bulldogs have four players averaging double figures this season. One of the bright spots has been Marcus Millender, who has really matured in his second season with Georgia. He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He has been a spark plug and a guy who has been tough to stop when he gets going.

Georgia has a solid offense that is averaging 86.8 points per game and is only giving up 68.6 points on defense. They are also a good rebounding team, averaging 42 per game. One of the areas the Yellow Jackets have been inconsistent with is rebounding, which has been up and down all year.

“We missed Cole, and we didn't have Ilya tonight. We need other guys to step up because we were forced to play a lot smaller and, you know, they took advantage of it and they killed us on the glass. I mean, 16 offensive rebounds is unacceptable. You know, we've been really, really good in three games on the boards and then we've been terrible in two. games on the boards. One of these days, we're going to put everything together and we're going to be like, " Wow, where did this come from? Hopefully it's Friday, and we'll take care of Georgia,” said Cross.

For the Yellow Jackets, they are coming off a major second-half and a victory that saw the team shoot lights out. They will beat their match with a defense that comes in playing at a high level. One of the key players to watch will be Victor Valdes. He has been a key player all season, and with some of the struggles from the guards, he has been the steadier of the basketball team.

Last time out, he finished with 17 points and nine assists. Valdes has a good knack for knowing where to go with the basketball and who to get it to, especially in dry spells for the team. He has also been shooting well this year, nailing an impressive 52.9% of his threes.

Another player that could prove valuable is Courtland Muldrew. Muldrew finished with a season-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. He was a big asset in the second half of the game and someone who helped the team turn around the game quickly.

Depending on how he plays, Kaiden Bailey could be a player who logs more minutes, especially with how he is playing on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia has some good guards, and they will need good perimeter defense to slow them down some. Bailey could be one of the players off the bench. He also did a good job of running the offense and not turning over the ball a whole bunch. If he puts together a good performance vs. Georgia, expect him to see the court more.

Who wins?

Georgia Tech is a major underdog at home with just a 21.8% chance to knock off the Bulldogs. Coming in at No.118 in the KenPom Rankings, the Yellow Jackets need a signature win early in the season, especially in the Scott Cross era. What better way to do it than with a win over your rival? I think Georgia Tech shocks Georgia and proves that they are back and will be a team to watch in college basketball.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 85, Georgia 77