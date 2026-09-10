Three Thoughts On Georgia Tech's 2026-2027 ACC Basketball Schedule Release
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While the season is still a couple of months away from getting started, the ACC released the upcoming basketball schedule for all 18 members of the conference, including Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets finalized their non-conference schedule in recent weeks and it includes matchups against likely preseason No. 1 Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Butler. This year in conference play, Georgia Tech is going to face some of the top contenders in the conference in Scott Cross's first season in Atlanta.
Here are my initial takeaways from today's ACC schedule release.
1. Starting with the preseason favorite
I mentioned earlier that Georgia Tech is going to face Florida in the non-conference and the Gators have a strong case to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. Another team that has that same argument is Duke and the Blue Devils are going to be the first ACC opponent for Cross and the Yellow Jackets.
This is not something that is uncommon and this will be another test to see where Georgia Tech is entering ACC play. While the Yellow Jackets are not expected to compete at the top of the ACC, Cross has gotten his teams at Troy and UT-Arlington to achieve nearly every season and play above their talent level.
Duke will almost certainly be the preseason favorite in the ACC and Georgia Tech gets them at home.
2. Georgia Tech faces all of the projected favorites
Duke is not the only high-level team in the ACC that Georgia Tech is going to face this season.
To varying degrees, Virginia, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Louisville, Clemson, and Florida State are expected to be the top contenders in the conference and the Yellow Jackets face them all. There are not going to be easy paths for this team when they get to conference play, but they will get to measure up against the best this conference has to offer.
3. No West Coast trips
Georgia Tech will host Stanford on February 3rd, but that is the only time that they will have to face either the Cardinal or the California Golden Bears. Neither team is expected to be among the top of the conference, but no tricky West Coast trips is a plus for the program.
Georgia Tech's complete 2026-2027 Mens Basketball Schedule
Oct 24th- vs Providence (Exhibition)
Nov. 3rd- vs Hampton
Nov. 6th- vs Georgia Southern
Nov. 10th- vs Eastern Kentucky
Nov. 14th- vs UNC Asheville
Nov. 17th- vs Norfolk State
Nov. 20th- vs Georgia
Nov. 24th- vs Samford
Nov. 28th- vs Alcorn State
Dec 2nd- At Mississippi State (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6th- vs Murray State (Nashville, TN)
Dec. 9th- vs The Citadel
Dec. 12th- vs Florida (Orlando, FL)
Dec. 19th- vs Butler (Indianapolis, IN)
Dec. 22nd- vs Longwood
Dec. 30th- vs Duke
Jan. 2nd- at Syracuse
Jan. 5th- vs Miami
Jan. 9th- vs Notre Dame
Jan. 12th- At Clemson
Jan. 19th- vs NC State
Jan. 23rd- At SMU
Jan. 27th- at UVA
Jan. 30th- vs Louisville
Feb. 3rd- vs Stanford
Feb. 6th- at North Carolina
Feb. 9th- at Boston College
Feb. 16th or 17th- vs Clemson
Feb. 20th- at Pittsburgh
Feb. 23rd- at Florida State
Feb. 27th- vs SMU
March 3rd- At Wake Forest
March 6th- vs Virginia Tech
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell