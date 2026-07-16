Georgia Tech Announces Non-Conference Matchup Against Butler For The 2026-2027 Season

Scott Cross is not going to have an easy non-conference schedule for his first season at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets already reportedly have a game set against Florida next season (though it has not been confirmed), and the program announced today that they will play Butler in a neutral-site matchup on Dec. 19. The matchup will be a part of the Indy Classic, which is also going to feature Purdue and Colorado.

Early Test for Georgia Tech

This will be the first time that these programs have met.

This is going to be an early test for both programs who are going to have a pair of coaches looking to make their mark in the first year of the program.

Former Butler player Ronald Nored, who was most recently an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks, is taking over one of the best mid-major programs in the country and looking to return them to Final Four contention. During Brad Stevens time with the program before he left for the Boston Celtics, Butler made consecutive national championship game appearances. That might not be realistic for Nored in his first season with his alma mater, but the Bulldogs are going to be a tough team regardless.

After taking over for Damon Stoudamire, who was fired after three unsuccessful seasons on The Flats, Cross has a lot of work to do to get this program back to competing in the ACC and making the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets have only made the Tournament four times since making the national championship in 2004. Can Cross get them back into contention in year one? This might be a bit of an indicator of how close the program is to accomplishing that.

This program has reloaded through the transfer portal and are hoping that these players can make an instant impact in year one, along with some of the high school talent that Cross was able to keep in the fold.

Georgia Tech is going to rely on a pair of experienced guard in the backcourt, such as Colby Garland who is coming over from San Jose State, and Nasir Whitlock, who is coming over from Lehigh. How those two players adjust to ACC play could determine the ceiling for Georgia Tech.

Whether or not Georgia Tech is ready to contend for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, playing tough schedules to be applauded and having Butler, Florida, and Georgia on the schedule, as well as Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC challenge will make things tough on the Yellow Jackets in Cross's first year.