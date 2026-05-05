Three Reasons Georgia Tech's Revamped Roster Could Turn Heads

Georgia Tech revamped its roster when you look at it from top to bottom. There were profound changes in the coaching staff and a rehaul of the players. Let’s take a look to see why the new look roster could turn heads and make a difference in the fall.

1. Game wreckers on defense and difference makers

I can’t state this enough, but the Yellow Jackets may finally have multiple game wreckers on the defensive side of the ball who look like they can take over games and make a big difference. The two names that come to mind are Noah Carter and Jordan Walker. Both combined for four sacks in the spring game and five tackles total. While they get the most attention and rightfully so, I believe the interior of the defensive line is what will make the difference. Guys like Christian Speakman and Christian Garrett look poised to be difference makers on the interior of the defensive line. Georgia Tech struggled to create pressure and stop the run on the inside, but with the changes it made in the portal and how the unit flashed in the spring, the Yellow Jackets have all they need on the defensive line to make a true difference.

2. Extremely Talented Running Back Room

When you get the top running back in the transfer portal, all eyes are going to be on you to produce at a high level. Georgia Tech has taken that notion and put together the infrastructure for Justice Haynes to be successful in this offense. However, it is not just him. You have guys like Malachi Hosley, who averaged seven yards a carry and is looking forward to building on a good season in 2025. J.P Powell is an extremely talented player and turned heads in the spring with nearly 70 yards rushing in the spring game.

Chad Alexander will play a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets and even spread out wide to catch passes. Alexander could be a key wild card for this group. Lastly, Shane Marshall should be another factor in what the Yellow Jackets do and could carve out a bigger role next year. All the running backs in the room complement each other well, and they fit the new Georgia Tech scheme.

3. An aggressive defense

When you look at this roster and what they bought in as defensive coordinator (Jason Semore), you can’t help but get excited. Georgia Tech will play a more aggressive attack style defense instead of a more zone scheme. It fits the Yellow Jackets players, especially when you look at the backend with players like Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, Daiquan White, Jaylen Mbawke and others. It will also allow the linebackers to roam more freely and make plays in the backfield instead of running backs getting downhill and not getting touched until they get down the field. With the improvement of the position and coaching from coach Semore, the sky is the limit for this new attack style, aggressive defense. Being more aggressive leads to more turnovers, including interceptions, fumbles, and plays that can get the ball back to the offense. Georgia Tech should thrive in this area in 2026.