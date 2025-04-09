Top Transfer Portal Guard Lists Georgia Tech As One Of His Four Finalists
The Yellow Jackets are in contention for top transfer portal guard Melvin Council Jr. Council Jr is down to Kansas, Mississippi State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. Kansas is definitely one of the powerhouse programs in college basketball and the Yellow Jackets will have to beat them out to land him, but they are a finalist.
This past season he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season with St. Bonaventure. An area he has continued to improve his game is his free throw percentage, field-goal percentage, and three-point percentage. He increased all of these numbers from his 2023-2024 campaign, showing continued growth from each season he has played.
He had 24 consecutive games where he crossed double figures. The streak spanned from December 7th against Buffalo until March 18th against Kent State. He hit a season-high 24 points twice this season against Providence in a 74-70 victory and Fordham in an 86-66 victory. In both games, he shot over 50% from the field and from beyond the arc. An underrated part of his game is his ability to facilitate and create opportunities for others. Council Jr has a knack for finding the open man and creating opportunities for others.
Council Jr is a testament to hard work and continuing to strive for greatness. He began his career at the JUCO level at Monroe College, where he played for two seasons. He would go on to transfer to Wagner in 2023-2024 and last season played for St. Bonaventure.
Make no mistake about it, the Yellow Jackets would be getting a high-volume scorer in Melvin Council Jr, who could be a combo guard in the Damon Stoudamire system. At times throughout the season, we saw the Yellow Jackets struggle to get buckets and go on long lulls without scoring. Council Jr is a player who can help solve that problem. Get him the basketball and let him do his thing on offense. Council Jr is also an underrated rebounder who loves to crash the glass and push the tempo in the open court. His lightning-quick speed also catches your eye when you watch his film.
Georgia Tech hasn’t landed a player yet in this portal cycle and has lost four players in this cycle so far: Ibrahim Souare (Syracuse), Duncan Powell (Georgetown), Nait George (Syracuse), and Doryan Onwuchekwa.
