Georgia Tech Makes The Cut For In-State 2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver
Georgia Tech is in the running for a top wide receiver prospect from South Georgia in Jaydon Dunbar. Dunbar unveiled his final 10 schools for his recruitment on Wednesday afternoon.
His final 10 schools include Minnesota, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Michigan State, USF, Georgia, Kentucky, Duke, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech. Before narrowing down his list, Dunbar had nearly 30 offers per 247Sports.
According to On3 Industry Ranking, he is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 48 player in Georgia, the No. 67 wide receiver, and the No. 433 player nationally. Rivals has him the high ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 41 player in Georgia.
This is a good sign for the Yellow Jackets, especially after Dunbar took a visit to the Flats in late March. So far in April, he has taken visits to Florida State and Mississippi State. Per his X Social Media page, Dunbar has official visits set up to Duke, Georgia, and Mississippi State. Dunbar also announced on March 29th that he has an opening for an official visit on the weekend of June 19th after cancelling his visit to Pittsburgh. It will be interesting to see if coach Trent McKnight and the Yellow Jackets staff set up an OV with Dunbar.
On the gridiron, Dunbar is no stranger to accolades as he was recognized by the Macon Touchdown Club as a Super 7 Junior football player Dunbar had a productive junior season with the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 26 catches, 476 yards, and seven touchdowns.
When you watch his tape, you can’t help but be impressed by his physical stature. Dunbar is 6’5 and 175 pounds. He is a great 50/50 catcher and makes it look like 80/20. He is also explosive with the ball in his hands, oftentimes making the first defender miss in the open field and turning a short pass into a big play. In the red zone, if you give him a chance, he’s going to come down with it no matter what defensive coverage you throw his way. Georgia Tech is no stranger to recruiting tall receivers with great length and speed. Take Isaiah Canion for Warner Robins as an example, and he has created some buzz for himself this spring.
The Yellow Jackets have yet to land a receiver in the 2026 class, and one came off the board in Josiah Dozier this past weekend. Dunbar could be a potential fit for Georgia Tech. Now, we just have to wait and see how aggressive they will be to land the in-state playmaker.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Announces Home-And-Home Football Series With Tennessee For 2026 and 2027
Georgia Tech Football: Three Players To Watch on Offense in Saturday's White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech Football: How to Watch and Listen To Yellow Jackets 2025 White and Gold Spring Game