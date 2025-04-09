Georgia Tech Football: Three Players To Watch on Offense in Saturday's White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech wraps up spring practice this week, and it all culminates with the annual White and Gold Spring Game on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have been practicing for over a month, and this will be the final showcase of spring before they move into the summer, and before you know it, fall camp will be rolling around and the season opener vs Colorado will be close.
The Spring Game is a great opportunity for young players to showcase their abilities in front of their fans. Here are the players to keep an eye on when the offense is on the field.
QB Graham Knowles
I am excited to watch Graham Knowles this Saturday.
While Georgia Tech has arguably the nation's top quarterback room with Haynes King and Aaron Philo, don't forget that Knowles is still in the room and has plenty of talent. He will plenty of opportunities on Saturday and he has gotten plenty of praise from quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and head coach Brent Key:
"And the one guy that has made some huge improvements is Graham Knowles" Weinke said, "A kid that you look at a year ago who was only a one year starter in high school. And what he's done this spring compared to last is night and day, so out of him too, so very fortunate to be in that room. We got the right guys excited about the future of that room."
"I mean, you know, Graham's got as much upside as anybody." Key said, "So we've got a really good room there. Uh, fully expect these guys to compete every single day from now until the last snap of the last game of the season."
Knowles did not play in a game last year, but he is ready for his opportunity when it does arrive and one of them will be on Saturday.
RB Trelain Maddox
Maddox battled injuries last season, but looked good in the carries that he got and brings a different element to the Georgia Tech rushing attack. Maddox is a bigger, more imposing back and he has a chance to be a part of the regular rotation this season. In both spring scrimmages, Maddox has gotten praise from Key on how he has performed:
"Then we had some third down situations, short yard situations. Short yardage is something we've really spent a lot of time on. Really since the season ended philosophically, schematically, personnel -wise. So it was good to see some of those live reps out there today and some of the things we've done. You know, Trelain Maddox had a big done. He had two 50 -plus yard runs. That's a big man moving now. And I think he had three touchdowns. So all in all, offensively, we were able to get the ball distributed to who we wanted to get it get attributed to that was see guys go and a lot of the runs we had you know they're you know some get some quick hitters inside that popped or you know some might go around the edge."
Maddox could be a crucial part of Georgia Tech's running game and he will have an opportunity to show why on Saturday.
Right Tackle
I am going to cheat a little bit here and just say to keep an eye on the right tackle spot. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of experience with the departure of Jordan Williams and are trying to find the right guy to fit there. Expect redshirt freshman Jameson Riggs to get the first crack at it, but this is going to be a battle that could extend to the fall. Offensive line coach Geep Wade spoke earlier this spring about the position:
"Well, right now, Jacolby's playing left. Yeah, but Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse you know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because before you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
Wade and Key have done a great job with the offensive line over the past couple of seasons and deserve the benefit of the doubt, but this is a position to keep an eye on.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: How to Watch and Listen To Yellow Jackets 2025 White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech DB Nehemiah Chandler Will Enter The Transfer Portal
Everything From Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Trent McKnight After Tuesday's Practice