Troy's Top Scorer Enters The Transfer Portal; Will he Follow Scott Cross to Georgia Tech?

The transfer portal does not open until after the national championship game next Monday and then there will be chaos for a short time in college basketball.

One popular thing in the transfer portal is players following their head coach when he takes another job, though that is not always the case. When Scott Cross left Troy to take the job at Georgia Tech, it was speculated whether or not some of his former players would follow him to Atlanta.

We don't know for sure yet, but Troy's leading scorer, Victory Valdes entered the transfer portal last night and it is possible that he is going to follow Cross to Georgia Tech.

Troy’s leading scorer and assist man, Victor Valdes, will enter the transfer portal, he announced.



The 6-7 junior and Monterrey, Mexico native averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trojans on their run to the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/KrYMm9THNC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 27, 2026

There has not been any any roster movement for Georgia Tech just yet. The Yellow Jackets are going to be missing Kowacie Reeves, Lamar Washington, and Chas Kelly III from this past year's team, but could return impact players such as Baye Ndongo, Mouhamed Sylla, Jaeden Mustaf, and Akai Fleming.

Valdes would be a good add

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Troy Trojans forward Victor Valdes (11) drives to the hoop past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Valdes is a 6'7 235 LBS forward who averaged 14.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG while shooting 40% from the field, but only 24% from three, which is arguably the biggest concern with his game. He was an All-Conference forward at Troy, but would his game translate to the ACC? I think it would.

How will Georgia Tech go about building their roster? Cross has said that he wants to make sure he gets guys that fit with Georgia Tech, repeatadly using the phrase "OKG" or "Our Kinda Guys":

"There are potential transfers that we know starting April 7th will be in the transfer portal. and. I think the biggest thing is just doing our homework on those guys and talking to as many different people as possible, making sure that they are the right fit. Also watching as much film as possible, so we make sure it's not about the guys you don't sign, you just cannot sign the wrong guys. That's the most important thing."

Cross has a big job in front of him if he wants to be able to get Georgia Tech back to where it wants to be and that is the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets only have one appearance in the Tournament this decade and have been largely irrelevant in the ACC. With the roster moves and better coaching, this team could be one of the most improved in the country.